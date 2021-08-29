Chance meeting at Buena Vista University leads to science career at ethanol maker

“I lead the lab and make sure our equipment is usable and in great condition to be able to monitor all process streams,” he says. “I oversee the fermentation process and the quality of all final products.”

Arentson is proud of the work his hire — and fellow BVU alum — has done during his time with POET.

“I left the Corning plant in 2019 to become general manager for POET at Hanlontown, and Victor had been there 18 months at that time. I can’t say enough good things about Victor, his work ethic, his commitment to POET and his coworkers. He blew me away with his ability to learn.”

Espinoza, who now resides in Ames, smiles while reflecting on his journey. He wasn’t sure this career field existed during a childhood spent playing soccer and catching fish with his father along the shores of Storm Lake.

“I enjoyed science and science-related topics in school,” he says. “My curiosity was always present. I just didn’t know bioethanol would be a career field for me.”

BVU’s financial aid, its class sizes, and the ability to participate on a team played roles in the success enjoyed by both Espinoza, a Beaver soccer player, and Arentson, who played football.