ST. LOUIS - No. 1 Missouri Baptist stayed unbeaten with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Briar Cliff in American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate volleyball action Saturday.
Missouri Baptist was pushed in all three sets but won for the 22nd time this season while the Chargers fell to 9-6.
Brandon Oswald have seven kills to lead Briar Cliff on attacks while Jacob Ewart and Enrique Barajas had 12 assists apiece. Noah Marasco-Ayau had 13 digs to lead the Charger defense.
Briar Cliff hosts No. 4 Grand View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
LINDENWOOD-BELLEVILLE 3, DORDT 1: Justin Talley and Diego Tamayo each recorded 13 kills while leading Lindenwood-Belleville to a 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 during American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference action Saturday night.
Garret Vander Zee slammed a match-high 23 kills, sported a .436 attack percentage and had two ace serves to lead Dordt (3-10, 1-7 AMGPKCC). Ben Tiemersma added 16 kills.
Setter Austin Clark delivered 37 assists. Austen Scammon had 15 digs while Shavon Barker had four solo blocks and one block assist. David Benthem had three solo blocks.