Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand warned Iowa school districts and government bodies to be on alert for scams involving fake checks and emails.

Sand issued an advisory Tuesday after two Iowa school districts recently notified his office of being targeted by such scams, resulting in the theft of more than $110,000 in tax dollars.

Sand’s office did not identify the school districts targeted.

In one case, perpetrators sent a fake email to the school district directing them to send payments to a new address, which resulted in the district being defrauded of approximately $100,000, according to the State Auditor’s Office.

In the other, perpetrators created fake checks that included the district’s account and routing numbers, which they successfully cashed at area banks. The check totaled $10,400.

Sand’s office encouraged school districts and government entities to monitor financial accounts for irregularities, including unauthorized withdrawals or missing deposits. Requests to redirect payments should be verified by calling the vendor directly. Phone numbers and contact information contained in the suspect email, however, should not be used to verify the payment method, according to the auditor’s office. Public institutions should also institute policies and procedures to prevent fraud, Sand said.

“This kind of fraud is on the rise and can happen to anyone,” Sand said in a statement. “A year ago, I was personally targeted by email scammers trying to redirect my paycheck. Fortunately, the Iowa Department of Administrative Services contacted me to confirm the email was fake.

“That’s why it’s so important to be vigilant and develop internal controls and procedures to detect and prevent fraud.”