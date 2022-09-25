Checklist of items you will need for the dorm room

Moving out for the first time can be both exciting and terrifying. Once you’re out on your own, you notice all sorts of the conveniences of home that you took for granted.

The first thing to do is to make sure of the rules and regulations pertaining to what you can and cannot have in the dorms. Also make note of what the dorm may provide for you (a mattress) and may not (a fridge).

Now let’s run down the list of things you probably need to shop for.

Bedding and Bath

• Bedsheets, blankets and comforters, probably in a twin XL.

• Mattress pads. Trust us on this one. Probably in a twin XL.

• Pillows and pillowcases.

• Ear plugs, if you’re a light sleeper.

• Paper towels and toilet paper.

• Towels, including hand and bath towels.

• Under-bed storage bins.

• Shower shoes for use in a communal shower.

• Basket or shower caddy.

Personal Care

You may have been used to the floss and your deodorant magically reappearing whenever you needed it. No more. Now it’s up to you. Here’s a list to get you started shopping for your own personal care needs.

• Bath soap or shower gel.

• Shampoo and conditioner.

• Deodorant.

• Brush, comb and other hair styling tools.

• Toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash and floss.

• Shaving kit.

• Makeup box or kit, lotions and other cosmetics.

• Cotton swabs.

• First-aid kit.

• Nail clippers and a file.

• Handheld mirror.

• Scale.

• Shower mat.

• Medicines.

Laundry Supplies

Next on the magically appearing list: laundry. Here’s what you need to start tending to your own laundry.

• Iron or steamer with an ironing board.

• Laundry baskets and bags.

• Laundry detergent.

• Stain remover.

• Dryer sheets.

• Bleach.

• Lint brush.

• A supply of quarters if your school uses a laundromat.

Room Decor

This is probably the most fun. Put your own spin on your dorm or apartment by buying these things.

• Posters or wall art.

• Sticky wall mounts and adhesive hooks (bear in mind that nails and tacks may not be allowed).

• Personal photos in frames.

• Area rugs or other temporary carpet.

• Seating for guests. Consider things that easily move like beanbags or folding chairs.

• Desk and floor lamps.

• Trash cans.

• Bedside table.

• Desk chair (even if your dorm comes with one, it may not be very comfortable).

• Fan.

• Curtains.

• Bulletin board or whiteboard with dry-erase markers and thumbtacks.

• Closet organizer.

• Step ladder

• Bed risers for creating more storage.

• Over-the-door hangers for coats or towels in the bathroom.