Cherokee boys keep season alive with win over Rock Valley

HAWARDEN, Iowa – A historic season for the Cherokee High School boys basketball team gets to continue for at least one more game.
The Braves downed Rock Valley 64-47 in an Iowa Class 2A district semifinal at West Sioux High School on Thursday, picking up their 16th win of the season.
“It’s been 26 years since we’ve had 16 wins,” Cherokee coach Mark Hurd said. “We’ve got it going here right now but we don’t want to stay satisfied. We didn’t celebrate too hard tonight, we’ve got another tough one Tuesday.”
Cherokee (16-7) advanced to a district final Tuesday against West Sioux, which beat Sioux Center in the second game of a doubleheader here Thursday.
It had been 10 days since Cherokee last played and its best player – senior Ryan Hurd – had missed the last two games because of injury. The 6-foot-7 Hurd looked healthy, posting a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, complementing a 20-point performance from classmate Kobe Grell.
The Braves, though, threw a zone defense at Rock Valley (15-8) which baffled the Rockets. Normally a strong shooting team from beyond the arc, Rock Valley made only 7 of 30.
“We wanted to keep switching up from the 1-2-2 to a 1-3-1 and needed to stop penetration from their point guard,” Mark Hurd said. “I thought we accomplished that. That was their offense, him penetrating and kicking to guys cutting through the lane, so we did a good job of pinching him off.
“We did a good job of rebounding. That’s the one thing with zones, you don’t know if you can rebound well from it.”
Cherokee also got nine points from Alex Paulsrud, while sophomores Will Lugar and Joe Benson contributed eight points each in reserve roles.
Paulsrud made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving the Braves a little breathing room 22-16, in what had been a tight first half. Cherokee opened up even more space in the third quarter, stretching its lead to 37-25.
Then, when Rock Valley sent the Braves to the free throw line in the fourth quarter, they came through. Led by Grell – who was 7-for-9 -- Cherokee made 15 of 20 charity tosses in the final stanza.
“We have good senior leadership, so we don’t get too worked up in these games,” Mark Hurd said. “They handled the moment real well. I thought we had huge moments from sophomores Will Lugar and Joe Benson.
“Will has had an ankle injury so he hasn’t had a lot of minutes this year but I thought he was just huge for us. He got some key steals and two key offensive rebounds when the lead was just eight or nine and pushed it back to double digits. With our seniors, once we pushed it past 12 we just played comfortably down the stretch.”
Four of Cherokee’s starters are seniors, including Ryan Hurd, who is averaging 18.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Rock Valley, on the other hand, is a relatively young squad with only one senior starter. The Rockets finished third in the always rugged Siouxland Conference behind MOC-Floyd Valley and Boyden-Hull, a pair of state-ranked teams and suffered four of its losses to those two powers.
Jaxon Rus, the only senior starter, scored 12 points for Rock Valley, as did junior Alex Godfredson (seven rebounds) and sophomore point guard Bryson Van Grootheest.
“We had a couple shots in the first quarter that rattled in and out and when they don’t fall it gets harder and harder to get shots,” Rock Valley coach Wade Vander Maten said. “We just didn’t make very many shots tonight, credit to them on their defense. We just couldn’t buy a bucket and that makes everything hard.”
For the game, Rock Valley was 14-for-51 for 27.4 percent from the field. Cherokee, meanwhile, shot 21-for-40 for 52.5 percent.