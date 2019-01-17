In this file photo, Joe Montana is shown during halftime of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. At right, in this file photo, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo. Montana was the quarterback the last time the Kansas City Chiefs reached the AFC title game. Dawson was under center the last time they played in the Super Bowl. For one of the NFL’s proudest franchises, the wait to reach this weekend has been a long one, and the chance to hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after the Chiefs’ founder, has the city on the edge of its collective seat.