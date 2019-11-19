Chiefs buck meltdown trend, hold on late against Chargers

The decisive stop also sent the Chiefs (7-4) into their long-awaited bye on a high note.

They managed to weather a litany of injuries, most notably the dislocated kneecap to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to remain in the postseason picture. And now they have a week off late in the season to rest up, get a few injured guys back and prepare for the stretch run.

“We have been kind of on the rise, and then last week not-so good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “So we’re back in. Last week we gave up too many big plays. So this week we came back and made a lot of big plays and hung in there and kept battling.”

WHAT’S WORKING: The Chiefs struggled to generate turnovers earlier this season, but they picked off Rivers four times and forced three fumbles — the Chargers recovered all them. Along with the clinching interception, Mathieu intercepted a pass that resulted in a short field and ultimately a touchdown.

WHAT NEEDS HELP: The Chiefs’ run game remains hit or miss. Mahomes led the way with 59 yards on five carries, and one of them was an important scramble for a first down in the fourth quarter. But their trio of running backs — LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams and Darrel Williams — combined to run 22 times for 71 yards.