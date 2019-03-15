In this file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are investigating an incident in which Hill was involved in a domestic battery episode in suburban Kansas City earlier this week. The team said in a statement to The Associated Press that it was aware of a police report filed Thursday by the Overland Park Police Department that lists Hill’s address and identifies a juvenile as the victim. Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is identified among “others involved.”