Chiefs look to learn from mistakes ahead of Sunday's AFC West opener

Sunday's trip to Baltimore didn't turn out as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the team has used the week as a chance to learning from the outcome.

"Sometimes without any bad luck, we wouldn't have any good luck at all," Bieniemy said. "Sometimes you need to be humbled."

A series of mistakes led to the Chiefs blowing an 11-point fourth quarter lead to the Ravens Sunday night, including a pair of untimely turnovers from Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

"We gotta do a better job of taking care of the football," Bieniemy said. "Nobody goes out there to intentionally fumble the ball. Nobody goes out there to intentionally throw an interception, but those are things that we can't take for granted in those defining moments."

As they get into divisional play this week, the Chiefs are focused on putting mistakes behind them and improving as they get deeper into the season.

A former running back himself, Bieniemy said he offered consolation to Edwards-Helaire after his fumble on the Chiefs' last drive of the game. Bieniemy said he expects the second-year back to bounce back from this experience.