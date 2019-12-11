Childhood abuse led woman to long life of promiscuity

If she remained with her husband after he assaulted her young teenage daughter, it won't come as a total shock to her. However, she may be so calloused or deeply in denial that she won't react or apologize, so do not expect it.

DEAR ABBY: My husband wants us to go to nudist resorts. We are both in our 70s and very out of shape. He is extremely overweight and old looking. Everything hangs. He has been rude and nasty to me because I always say no. I'm too old to leave him. We can't keep fighting over this. He is also very unhealthy. Help! Please give me some advice. -- CLOTHING NOT OPTIONAL

DEAR C.N.O.: I'll try. Naturist or clothing-optional resorts are not what you may think they are. They are patronized by families and individuals of every shape, size and age.

In the interest of peace in your household, please do some research. Your husband is unwell, and you belong with him. You will not be the exception, you will be the norm and you will not be judged. Try it once and you will see that when the clothes come off, we are all variations on one grand design -- even if some of the moving parts sag a little.