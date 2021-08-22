Childhood memories lead to conflict

DEAR ABBY: As a first-time mom, I am a late bloomer. My daughter turns 1 in a few weeks. We are thankful to be able to have a first birthday party celebration for her. Quite a few people are coming. After not being able to have a baby shower because of the pandemic, this will be the first gathering having anything to do with my only child.

My question is, do we open gifts at the party? My concern is, it's already a lot for a 1-year-old, and forcing her to open presents with people staring at her seems daunting. Will people get bored watching that?

The party is in a park with a nice playground, and we will be providing food, games, desserts and other activities. I am an avid thank-you card writer and have thought about taking pictures of her opening her gifts, and sending the gifters the photo with the card the next day. What do you think? -- UNSURE IN CALIFORNIA