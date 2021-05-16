Child's beauty attracts uncomfortable compliments

He agreed (via text) that he had a lot going on, then immediately stopped communicating with me. I texted, called, sent cards and received no replies. It has been a year, and I feel like I can't move on without closure or at least a conversation. I have tried dating at the suggestion of friends, but it doesn't work because I still love him. What steps can I take to move on? -- FROZEN IN PLACE IN ALABAMA

DEAR FROZEN: Painful as it may be, accept it. Give yourself a specific period in which to mourn and tell yourself the man is dead. (The romance certainly is, and you have my sympathy for the loss.) Wear black, toss out any mementos, and get together with a few close friends for a memorial for what might have been. Then "bury" him with as many tears as necessary and look resolutely ahead. (I did this once many years ago, and it worked.)

DEAR ABBY: Every time we are in a restaurant, my cousin wants a bite of everything on everyone's plate. I don't know how to say no, but being a health care worker, I know it's not safe to do all that sharing. How can I say no? She's leaning over my plate with her mouth open! Thank you for any ideas. -- BEACH BABE IN FLORIDA