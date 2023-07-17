SIOUX CITY -- Four Sioux City parks will be closed to the public over RAGBRAI weekend, as they are needed for RAGBRAI-related purposes.

Chris Larsen Park, Riverside Park, Cook Park and Headington Park will all be closed on Saturday and Sunday. The public boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park will also be closed during that time period, the City of Sioux City announced in a press release Monday.

Riverside Park and Chris Larsen Park will be sprayed for mosquitoes Friday morning, ahead of RAGBRAI events which begin the following day.

The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center and the Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center will be open to the public Saturday.