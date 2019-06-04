Park Jefferson Speedway had a full slate of racing on Saturday.
In the Artworks Graphics Modifieds, it was Chris Mills as a surprise winner. Mills, who has dropped in periodically throughout his career at Park Jefferson since winning a stock car championship, was able to benefit from a front row starting spot to jump to an early lead and win by four seconds. Mills was chased by R.J. Merchant, who has found a lot of speed over the past few weeks. All-time feature winner Jay Noteboom was third.
In the Stevenson Hardware Sprint Cars, “The Combine” Dusty Ballenger came flying from eighth with point leader Brant O’Banion in tow as the drivers from the fourth row were able to slide around the smooth racing surface to race into the lead. Ballenger picked up his second win of the year while O’Banion continues to lead points.
The J&J Fitting Stock Cars saw Greg Taylor hold off Elijah Zevenbergen by just one-tenth of a second to pick up his second feature win of the year.
The Pizza Ranch Sport Modifieds saw Sioux City superstar Cody Thompson once again in victory lane. Thompson came in Saturday after picking up a win in NASCAR action at the I-80 Speedway the night before and the handicapping was just a small hindrance on his way to the front. Coming in second was an unbelievable run by Kole Nordquist. Nordquist started 18th and passed 16 other cars to come up just short.
The IMCA Hobby Stock division saw Blake Arends to put his number 22 machine in victory lane.
The IMCA Sport Compacts saw late arriving Josh Uhl invade for the victory over another strong second by Conner Brown. Uhl was able to take advantage or his starting position and raced around the middle and high sides of the track to pick up the win.
The originally scheduled USMTS show for Friday has been moved to Sunday, June 23. Fans this week will enjoy the treat of the fourth annual Mark Lloyd Memorial which sees the return of the Late Model Street Stocks to Park Jefferson Speedway. They will be joining the IMCA Weekly program for a full night of racing. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for competitors and 5:00 p.m. for spectators. Hot laps are slated for 6:15 p.m. and racing at 7:00 p.m. Adult tickets are $13, seniors $10, children 6-16 are $3 and under 6 are free. For more information go to www.parkjeff.com.