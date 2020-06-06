Chris Rager opens five-shot lead at Interstate Amateur

Birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 sent Rager to 4-under and it could have been lower as a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second just missed. After what he called “nasty lip out” for birdie on No. 3, Rager made another birdie on the fourth on a downhill putt.

His good fortune continued on the par-4 sixth when he pushed his tee shot right into the opposite fairway, but hit a gap wedge to 20 feet and drained another birdie.

“That got me to 6-under and at that point I knew we only had a few holes left so I said here is the point where you either start thinking about it and go backwards, or put the pedal to the floor,” Rager said. “The next hole I was fortunate enough to hit a 9-iron to about four feet and made that one. I had a nice up and down on No. 8 but I did bogey the last hole, which was disappointing.

“I had it to 7-under with two nasty lip-outs but I was fortunate to get to that point. It was one of those days where you just felt like the ball was going in when you putted it.”

Rager would not only like to win to complete the career grand slam, but has fond memories of the Interstate, since it was the first tournament he played in as a teenager.