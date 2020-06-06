Chris Rager opens five-shot lead at Interstate Amateur

DAKOTA DUNES -- Chris Rager has opened up some breathing room after the first round of the 83rd Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers Golf Club.
Rager, a former Morningside College linkster, fired a 6-under-par 64 Saturday and takes a five-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the second “major” tournament of the season.
The 36-year-old South Sioux Cityan is a familiar name to area golf, having won multiple tournaments over the years. In fact, a victory on Sunday would give Rager a career grand slam, so to speak, of Sioux City majors.
“I brought out an old putter from the garage a couple of weeks ago and it felt nice to actually see that ball go in the hole rather than to hit a flagstick,” Rager said.
A past champion in the Tri-State Masters, River-Cade and Men’s City, Rager will tee off Sunday with a comfortable cushion over his closest competitor, current Morningside College standout Corey Matthey.
Rager, though, isn’t about to concede anything.
“Corey Matthey is so good, there’s really not a cushion big enough,” Rager said. “I shot a 65 in the Whispering Creek club championship two years ago and had a four-stroke lead on him and I think he beat me by six. I have a history of losing a large lead to Corey Matthey.”
Matthey – a previous winner of the River-Cade and Men’s City – was the only other player to break par on a warm and windy day. The Sergeant Bluff resident shot 69 while recently crowned Tri-State Masters champion Adam Fields of Council Bluffs, Iowa, matched par with 70.
Fields, by the way, has already won all of the majors. In fact, a couple of years ago, the only one he didn’t win in the same season was the Men’s City, in which he is ineligible to compete in because he’s not a resident of Sioux City.
Players teed off on both No. 1 and No. 10 tees in the opening round, with Rager beginning his round on the 10th. He went to work early, reaching the par-5 in two shots and two-putting for birdie before rolling in a 20-footer for birdie on No. 11.
“Any time you can make a nice 15 to 20-footer early in the round you feel like it’s going to be a good day,” Rager said. “After that, I was just trying to get it on the green and give myself chances for birdie.”
A possible turning point for Rager came on the par-3 15th when he made a difficult up-and-down for par to stay at 1-under. He followed that with a birdie on the always rugged 16th, a challenging par-4 that was playing into the wind.
Rager hit 2-iron off the tee to 135 yards and a 9-iron to around 10 feet and rolled in the birdie putt. He made the turn at 2-under-par and got off to another hot start on his second nine.
Birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 sent Rager to 4-under and it could have been lower as a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second just missed. After what he called “nasty lip out” for birdie on No. 3, Rager made another birdie on the fourth on a downhill putt.
His good fortune continued on the par-4 sixth when he pushed his tee shot right into the opposite fairway, but hit a gap wedge to 20 feet and drained another birdie.
“That got me to 6-under and at that point I knew we only had a few holes left so I said here is the point where you either start thinking about it and go backwards, or put the pedal to the floor,” Rager said. “The next hole I was fortunate enough to hit a 9-iron to about four feet and made that one. I had a nice up and down on No. 8 but I did bogey the last hole, which was disappointing.
“I had it to 7-under with two nasty lip-outs but I was fortunate to get to that point. It was one of those days where you just felt like the ball was going in when you putted it.”
Rager would not only like to win to complete the career grand slam, but has fond memories of the Interstate, since it was the first tournament he played in as a teenager.
Louis Sitting Crow, Nathan Lubbers and Ben Sessions each carded 1-over 71, while Morningside College players Jackson Sitzmann and Jonny Douglas are at 72, along with ageless wonder Bill Mathers, a remarkable 70-year-old.
The entire field plays another 18 holes Sunday. Rager, Matthey and Fields will comprise the final group going off No. 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!