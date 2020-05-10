Chris Van Beek

Why should someone become a nurse?

Nursing is a rewarding career for those people who have a caring heart. It is for those who want to help others and want to make a difference in the world. If you want to do something that is challenging, interesting, and you want to impact others, nursing may be for you.

Who has been instrumental in your success?

My family has been very important in my success not only in my nursing career as well volunteering with honor flight. There are many sacrifices made as a nurse. Sometimes it is taxing on a family. Family support is very important.

Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?

When I am the patient I really try to be understanding, especially if there is a “new” nurse caring for me. We were all new at one point in our lives. I have taken care of all types of nurses and healthcare professionals. It just goes smoother when nurses are patients that show patience, kindness and compassion to the caregivers. It can become a teachable moment to those around you and those caring for you. I would like to think I would treat them the way I would like to be treated.

