NAME: Chris Van Beek
EDUCATION: Earned Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a Psychology minor at Briar Cliff College in 1993
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: 28 years total. 1 year as an LPN and 27 years as an RN
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Mercy Home Care, Sioux City, Iowa
Why did you want to be a nurse?
My grandmother, Elisabeth, a nurse who was born and raised in Germany, inspired me to enter the nursing profession. My grandmother met my grandfather, an American soldier, during WWII. My grandmother spoke of stories smuggling nursing supplies to the American soldiers. She took risks helping the Americans, she did what she felt was the right thing to do. She was always a strong and compassionate person. She was always ready to care for others.
What makes the job rewarding?
Homecare nursing is such a rewarding job. I am able to provide skilled care with independence and flexibility. I serve as a link between patients with their physicians to ensure continuity of care. I have the opportunity to build rapport with the patient and their families. It is like extended family for me. The best reward is seeing my patient’s progress and how they become successful in their own home. They want to be in their own home and it is so rewarding to know that I can help them and provide them opportunities or tools to be safe in their own home.
I volunteer as the medical coordinator for Midwest Honor Flight. Although this is a volunteer role, it is extremely important and rewarding to me. It is an honor and a privilege for me to travel with and ensure that my Veterans have a safe and enjoyable trip to Washington D.C. An opportunity for our deserving Veterans to have respect, honor and closure is something I am passionate about. My Veteran’s safety is my number one priority. I eagerly serve in this capacity and I have a huge heart for my American Veterans. They were willing to sacrifice everything. This is one small way that I can give back.
What role do nurses play in health care?
I consider myself a part of my patient’s health team. As a homecare nurse and a health coach, I am proud to play a role in my patient succeeding at home. I sometimes feel like a detective, identifying barriers to success. I am continually assessing the patient, their environment, their family dynamics, and what support they have. I have the opportunity to empower my patients and their families with knowledge. A homecare nurse plays such a vital role in collaborating care with the physicians and the hospitals. Many times we serve as the eyes and ears for the physicians. My goal is for my patients to take ownership of their health. They are part of my team, I am here for them. Nurses provide homecare patients with the tools to succeed at home with goals to prevent rehospitalization and manage their health.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
I would say the most challenging time in nursing is right now during the Covid-19 pandemic. I have been a nurse for a long time, I cannot remember a more challenging time. It is the unknown nature of this virus that challenges everyone in healthcare. Our patients' needs come first. Nurses can not stay home. We work the frontlines, we take necessary risks all in the efforts of giving our patients the safest care they need. At one time, we all took our nursing oath to provide the best, efficient and highest quality of care even in the most trying times. Nurses have the ability to bring understanding and peace during what can be a confusing or challenging times.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
I have been a homecare nurse since 1999. I have been a case manager in Mercy Home Cares’ northern territory, coordinating patient care in the home setting. In the hospital, it is more of a controlled environment. When I come to a patient’s home, I am a guest. Patients have their own schedule. Homecare nursing is one of the hardest, most frustrating, most rewarding area of nursing. It is a very challenging field of nursing. It takes a person with good time management skills. Critical thinking is important with any area of nursing, but this skill is especially important for nurses working in patient’s homes, away from resources of a hospital setting.
Why should someone become a nurse?
Nursing is a rewarding career for those people who have a caring heart. It is for those who want to help others and want to make a difference in the world. If you want to do something that is challenging, interesting, and you want to impact others, nursing may be for you.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
My family has been very important in my success not only in my nursing career as well volunteering with honor flight. There are many sacrifices made as a nurse. Sometimes it is taxing on a family. Family support is very important.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
When I am the patient I really try to be understanding, especially if there is a “new” nurse caring for me. We were all new at one point in our lives. I have taken care of all types of nurses and healthcare professionals. It just goes smoother when nurses are patients that show patience, kindness and compassion to the caregivers. It can become a teachable moment to those around you and those caring for you. I would like to think I would treat them the way I would like to be treated.
