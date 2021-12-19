 Skip to main content
Christmas trees drop-off at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center begins Dec. 26

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will collect undecorated Christmas trees to be chipped for the nature center’s trails. 

Interested persons, businesses and organizations can drop off their used trees at the nature center Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. 

Trees should be clean with no ornaments, tinsel, lights, price tags, stands or plastic bags.  Trees should be placed in the lower parking lot.

The nature center is located at 4500 Sioux River Rd. (Highway 12).  Open hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but trees can be dropped off in the lower parking lot at any time through Jan. 17.

The trees will be chipped and placed on the Center's more than two miles of hiking trails to provide a better walking surface and to prevent erosion.

