Editor's note: The Journal editorial board conducted interviews with the two candidates for City Council on Oct. 17. To view the interviews, visit siouxcityjournal.com/opinion.
Most Popular
-
At homelessness retreat, Boys and Girls Home offers Court Street building to city
-
Des Moines police ID human remains found in wooded area
-
Ex-North Sioux officer found guilty of shooting cat
-
Iowa man accused of sexually assaulting teen in her home
-
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks