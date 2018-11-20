SIOUX CITY -- Sunnybrook Dental is the latest recipient of the Pride of Sioux City: Beautification Award from the Sioux City Economic Development Department.
Mayor Bob Scott presented the clinic with the award and a commendation during a council meeting this fall.
The award is presented to employers who show pride in the appearance of their business property, based on criteria that includes landscaping, originality, cleanliness, sense of community, appearance of building and signs, and overall appearance. A committee of local business professionals and city staff select a winner from a list of nominations.
“We are so excited to be receiving this award. At Sunnybrook Dental, our goal is to maximize the customer experience and that starts with their initial impression of our property,” said Dr. Mindy Stevens. “A special thanks to our partners at A-Team Irrigation and JayLan Lawn Care for all of their efforts.”
Sunnybrook Dental, 5845 Sunnybrook Drive, has been in business for 10 years.