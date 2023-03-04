The 66th annual Greater Siouxland Home Show, which is sponsored by the Home Builder Association (HBA) of Siouxland, runs Friday through Sunday at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive. A story in Friday's Journal neglected to include the Sunday hours. Sunday's hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
