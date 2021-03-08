CLASS 1A QUARTERFINAL: Remsen St. Mary's loses in Class 1A first round

The Hawks were down 38-27 at the end of the third quarter, but an 11-point deficit didn’t seem too big for the Hawks to overcome.

They were experienced enough to get through a road bump. During the football semifinals, Remsen St. Mary’s came back from a big deficit down to beat Montezuma to get to the Class 8-Player championship and later went on to win the state football championship.

The Hawks went on a 17-6 run during a good chunk of the fourth quarter. Levi Waldschmitt led off that run with a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 2 seconds to go remaining in the game.

"It says a lot about their character and willing to fight," Justin Ruden said. "We talked at the half to let it all go in the second half. Let it all out on the court. I think they did that. The guys really pulled it together and fought until the last couple of seconds."

Waldschmitt scored the next two points from free throws and Jaxon Bunkers hit a pair of free throws that chipped the Hawks deficit down to nine.

Bunkers scored the next four points, then with 1:22 left, senior Blaine Harpenau hit a free throw that put the Hawks to within a six-point deficit.