CLASS 1A QUARTERFINAL: Remsen St. Mary's loses in Class 1A first round

The plan almost worked.
The Remsen St. Mary’s High School basketball team wanted to send Grand View Christian to the free-throw line, and they did, but the Thunder found other ways to beat the Hawks on Monday in Des Moines.
Grand View Christian scored 36 points during the game, and the Thunder held a 16-point lead, but the Hawks tried to make a late comeback. The Thunder held on to win in the Class 1A quarterfinal, however, 54-49.
GVC scored 26 of its first 36 points in the paint, and it helped that the Thunder have 6-foot-10 forward Daniel Tobiloba on its roster.
It wasn’t just Tobiloba who scored in points in the paint, though.
Thunder guard Manny Hannmonds scored six points right away with baskets in the painted area at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Thunder scored 14 of their 17 first-quarter points in the paint. They led 17-11 after the first quarter.
GVC continued that theme during the second quarter.
Grand View scored 14 points in the paint in the eight minutes before halftime, and the Thunder went on a 10-0 run with baskets inside the paint.
Josh Baucum opened the quarter on a 3-pointer, then the next five baskets by the Thunder were inside the paint.
The Hawks were down 16 at halftime, so they needed to make some adjustments in order ot not turn the quarterfinal game into a blowout.
Remsen St. Mary’s packed the paint defensively, forcing the Thunder to take tougher shots. The Thunder scored just four points in the paint, and six overall for the quarter.
That’s also when the Hawks tried to force their opponent to beat them from the free-throw line. Heading into Monday’s quarterfinal, the Thunder were a 58-percent shooting team from the stripe.
So, Hawks co-coach Scott Ruden and Justin Ruden tried to challenge the Thunder from the free-throw line.
"We kept that in our back pocket," Justin Ruden said. "I think that's something we might needed to look into during the second quarter. Hindsight is always 20/20, but we might not have been talking about that if we hit our shots."
The Hawks went to the plan with about 6 minutes left. They saw on film and on the stat sheet that the Thunder didn't shoot well from the stripe.
The Thunder were 10-for-26 from the free-throw line during the second half. Overall, Tobiloba was 3-for-10 from the free-throw line and Hammonds made three of 11 attempts.
Since the Thunder made little noise from the free-throw line, that allowed the Hawks to chip away at their deficit.
The Hawks were down 38-27 at the end of the third quarter, but an 11-point deficit didn’t seem too big for the Hawks to overcome.
They were experienced enough to get through a road bump. During the football semifinals, Remsen St. Mary’s came back from a big deficit down to beat Montezuma to get to the Class 8-Player championship and later went on to win the state football championship.
The Hawks went on a 17-6 run during a good chunk of the fourth quarter. Levi Waldschmitt led off that run with a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 2 seconds to go remaining in the game.
"It says a lot about their character and willing to fight," Justin Ruden said. "We talked at the half to let it all go in the second half. Let it all out on the court. I think they did that. The guys really pulled it together and fought until the last couple of seconds."
Waldschmitt scored the next two points from free throws and Jaxon Bunkers hit a pair of free throws that chipped the Hawks deficit down to nine.
Bunkers scored the next four points, then with 1:22 left, senior Blaine Harpenau hit a free throw that put the Hawks to within a six-point deficit.
The closest the Hawks got waf four in two different instances. The first instance came with 23 seconds left following a Harpenau 3-pointer from the top of the key.