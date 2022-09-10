Clay County Fair begins

Born and raised in Lebanon, Iowa — a small farming community of fewer than 50 people in far northwest Iowa, not far from the South Dakota border — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken says he’s seen firsthand the decline of rural Iowa.
All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The individuals involved were a 16-year-old male and a 14-year old male, according to a Sioux City PD press release.
Jenny Ahlers wants her younger brother Craig and her father Rick to be remembered for who they were and how they lived, not the fact that they died by suicide 12 years apart. In 2020, 85 Siouxlanders died by suicide, the highest such number since 1999.
According to a criminal complaint, Helt failed to stop for an officer, who was driving a squad car with both visual lights and audible sirens, on the city's east side. He continued to elude multiple fully equipped and marked units for one to two miles.