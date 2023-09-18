Temperatures in the 70s helped boost crowds over the weekend at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. Officials say the last county fair of the year had great attendance and a variety of new offerings for residents.
Bruce Miller
A pumpkin topping more than 700 pounds won its category at the Clay County Fair this year. It was on display last week in Spencer, Iowa.
Former Sioux City schools superintendent Paul Gausman confirms he knew of and asked for one of the closed school board meetings he claims viol…
Temperatures in the 70s helped boost crowds over the weekend at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. Officials say the last county fair of the year had great attendance and a variety of new offerings for residents.