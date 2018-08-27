Here is an example of the way the Sioux City Journal looked 150 years ago today. Look closely and you can read what the Wild West was like as told by people who actually lived and reported on events at the time.
The front page is rife with advertisements for lawyers and doctors. You can also see ads for Roback's stomach bitters and blood pills. According to Peachridge Glass, a source for antique bottles, "Dr. Roback was neither a doctor nor a Roback. He was a farmer who, in 1844, escaped from debtor's prison in in his native land of Sweden."
Also on the cover are many one-sentence stories from all over Iowa and the West, chronicling the events of the day, such as shootings and the beginnings of churches to a mule amputating somebody's thumb.
Old issues such as this can be difficult to read, but it provides a sense of what the people back then were doing and dealing with.
