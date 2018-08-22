Sioux Cityans joined the rest of the world in mourning the loss of music legend Aretha Franklin last week. Franklin, 76, died of pancreatic cancer Thursday morning.
In a Journal story that ran Friday, those involved with the 2015 Saturday in the Park event that Franklin headlined offered fond memories of their experience meeting her and experiencing her gracious, classy personality.
I was lucky enough to hear several entertaining tales last week but some unfortunately, due to length, couldn't make it into the story.
Here are a few more of them.
An unexpected phone call
A couple weeks before the concert, Saturday in the Park co-founder Dave Bernstein received a call from an unknown number. He thought it must be a political call.
It wasn't.
"I answered, somewhat aggravated," he said. "Then I heard on the other end: 'Dave Bernstein? Aretha Franklin.'"
Franklin wanted to talk about hotel accommodations. Bernstein, slightly nervous, referred her to a few options. She settled on the Hard Rock.
"I told others, when Aretha calls you to talk about hotels, Aretha's in charge of the call," he said. "We locked that in, had a few emails back and forth. And that was pretty cool."
The purse and the piano
The night of July 4, after listening to her performance, Saturday in the Park production manager John Steever was waiting for Franklin's signal that the concert had ended.
He'd been told by others of a cue to look for: She would typically place her purse on the grand piano and, if she walked off stage without it, would come back for an encore.
"When the end of the show came, she got up and left the stage without the purse," Steever said. "So we stayed out of the way and waited for an encore. It didn't come."
Steever said an awkward silence followed. Then Franklin peeked out to the crew.
"She said, would somebody grab my purse, please?"
It didn't go quite as he'd planned, but that was how Steever knew the concert was over.
"She fell in love with our chili dogs"
Aretha Franklin spent two nights at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City for her performance. She was a great guest according to the Hard Rock, although she did have odd request to keep the room at 85 degrees -- in July.
During her stay, Hard Rock marketing director Mike Adams distinctly remembers Franklin, who had the run of the hotel's menu, enjoyed one particular food.
"She had an affinity for our chili dogs, of all things," Adams said.
Adams said Franklin was a pleasure to have at the Hard Rock, and the room she stayed is one he's dubbed the "Aretha Franklin Room" on tours.