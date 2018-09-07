SIOUX CITY -- Some light is being shined on the work that the Food Bank of Siouxland and other food banks do to reduce hunger regionally and nationally.
Friday is the day National Food Bank Day is observed, and September is National Hunger Action Month. On National Food Bank Day, people are reminded that hunger could be the reality for a coworker or a neighbor, and that food banks aid 42 million Americans who struggle with putting food on the table.
The Food Bank of Siouxland opened in 1991, and is now located at 1313 11th St.
Jennifer Hart, who is development director for Food Bank of Siouxland, said the agency works hard to get quality, nutritional food to people, including children and the elderly. Hart said some people have an insufficient access to food for lengthy times, while others may run into a tough time due to the loss of a job or medical expenses piling up.
Hart shared some statistics that show the reach of Food Bank of Siouxland.
2.3 million: Pounds of food delivered by the food bank last year, and that number is going up.
2 million: Pounds of food distributed by the food bank in 2014.
25,670: The number of food insecure people living in Siouxland, including 11,030 children.
16,088: The average number of people served each month by programs of agencies to which the food bank delivers.
4,000: Number of hours volunteers gave to the food bank last year.
11: The number of counties the food bank serves, with eight in Iowa and three in Nebraska.
As part of Hunger Awareness Month, on the Food Bank of Siouxland website, there are 30 ways in 30 days tips to address hunger and help the group's efforts. The list includes asking friends to give gifts of food and foregoing coffee drinks and instead giving the money normally spent to the food bank.