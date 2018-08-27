The kids are back in school but why should they have all the fun learning new things? Here are some book suggestions from Goodreads for adults to gain some knowledge.
Recent events
"Bad Blood:Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" by John Carreyrou
The full inside story of the breathtaking rise and shocking collapse of Theranos, the multibillion-dollar biotech startup, by the prize-winning journalist who first broke the story and pursued it to the end, despite pressure from its charismatic CEO and threats by her lawyers.
"The Poisoned City: Flint's Water and the American Urban Tragedy" by Anna Clark
The first full account of the Flint, Michigan, water scandal, an American tragedy, with new details, from Anna Clark, the award-winning Michigan journalist who has covered the story from its beginnings
"Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America" by Beth Macy
Beth Macy takes us into the epicenter of America's twenty-plus year struggle with opioid addiction.
History
"The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World" by Steve Brusatte
Sixty-six million years ago, the Earth’s most fearsome creatures vanished. Today they remain one of our planet’s great mysteries. Now The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs reveals their extraordinary, 200-million-year-long story as never before.
"An African American and Latinx History of the United States" by Paul Ortiz
An intersectional history of the shared struggle for African American and Latinx civil rights.
"Broad Band" The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet" by Clair L. Evans
The history of technology you probably know is one of men and machines, garages and riches, alpha nerds and brogrammers. But the little-known fact is that female visionaries have always been at the vanguard of technology and innovation--they've just been erased from the story. Until now.
Self Help
"Your Best Year Ever: A 5-Step Plan for Achieving Your Most Important Goals" by Michael Hyatt
This is the year readers can finally close the gap between reality and their dreams.
"12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson
What are the most valuable things that everyone should know?
"Off the Clock: Feel Less Busy While Getting More Done" by Laura Vanderkam
Most of us feel constantly behind, unsure how to escape feeling oppressed by busyness. Laura Vanderkam, unlike other time-management gurus, believes that in order to get more done, we must first feel like we have all the time in the world.
True Crime
"I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara
A masterful true crime account of the Golden State Killer—the elusive serial rapist turned murderer who terrorized California for over a decade—from Michelle McNamara, the gifted journalist who died tragically while investigating the case.
"The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Centry" by Kirk Wallace Johnson
A rollicking true-crime adventure and a thought-provoking exploration of the human drive to possess natural beauty for readers of The Stranger in the Woods, The Lost City of Z, and The Orchid Thief.
"Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found" by Gilbert King
From the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller Devil in the Grove , a gripping story of sex, race, class, corruption, and the arc of justice twisted and bent straight again in the Florida citrus groves.
Business
"Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with Okrs" by John Doerr
Legendary venture capitalist John Doerr reveals how the goal-setting system of Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) has helped tech giants from Intel to Google achieve explosive growth--and how it can help any organization thrive.
"Brotopia: A Silicon Valley Expose" by Emily Chang
Bloomberg Technology reporter Emily Chang confronts Silicon Valley's rampant sexism, excluding women from the greatest wealth creation of our generation.
We The Corporations by Adam Winkler
"We the Corporations" chronicles the astonishing story of one of the most successful yet least well-known “civil rights movements” in American history.
Present Matters
"Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress" by Steven Pinker
The follow-up to Pinker's groundbreaking The Better Angels of Our Nature presents the big picture of human progress: people are living longer, healthier, freer, and happier lives, and while our problems are formidable, the solutions lie in the Enlightenment ideal of using reason and science.
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
In this breakout book, Ijeoma Oluo explores the complex reality of today's racial landscape--from white privilege and police brutality to systemic discrimination and the Black Lives Matter movement--offering straightforward clarity that readers need to contribute to the dismantling of the racial divide
"Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World - any Why Things Are Better Than You Think" by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling, Anna Rosling Ronnlund
Parenting
"And Now We Have Everything" by Meaghan O'Connell
A fiercely honest account of becoming a mother before feeling like a grown up.
"The Read-Aloud Family" by Sarah Mackenzie
Connecting deeply with our kids can be difficult in our busy, technology-driven lives. Reading aloud offers us a chance to be fully present with our children. It also increases our kids’ academic success, inspires compassion, and fortifies them with the inner strength they need to face life’s challenges.
"Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear" by Kim Brooks
Science
"Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Pysics Astray" by Sabine Hossenfelder
A contrarian argues that modern physicists' obsession with beauty has given us wonderful math but bad science.
"She Has Her Mother's Laugh: The Powers, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity" by Carl Zimmer
Carl Zimmer presents a history of our understanding of heredity in this sweeping, resonating overview of a force that shaped human society--a force set to shape our future even more radically.
"How to Change Your Mind: The New Science of Psychedelics" by Michael Pollan
Could psychedelic drugs change our worldview? One of America's most admired writers takes us on a mind-altering journey to the frontiers of human consciousness.
Planet Earth
"The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do about Them)" by Dr. Lucy Jones
By a veteran seismologist of the U.S. Geological Survey, a lively and revealing history of the world's most disruptive natural disasters, their impact on our culture, and new ways of thinking about the ones to come.
"The World in a Grain: The Story of Sand and How It Transformed Civilization" by Vince Beiser
The gripping story of the most important overlooked commodity in the world--sand--and the crucial role it plays in our lives.
"Taming the Sun: Innovations to Harness Solar Energy and Power the Planet" by Varun Sivaram
How solar could spark a clean-energy transition through transformative innovation--creative financing, revolutionary technologies, and flexible energy systems.
Politics
"Political Tribes" by Amy Chua
The bestselling author of "Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother," Yale Law School Professor Amy Chua offers a bold new prescription for reversing our foreign policy failures and overcoming our destructive political tribalism at home
"Fascism: A Warning" by Madeleine Albright
A personal and urgent examination of Fascism in the twentieth century and how its legacy shapes today’s world, written by one of America’s most admired public servants, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state
"The World As It Is" by Ben Rhodes
For nearly 10 years, Ben Rhodes saw almost everything that happened at the center of the Obama Administration--first as a speechwriter, then as Deputy National Security Advisor, and finally as a multi-purpose aide and close collaborator, starting every morning with Barack Obama in the Presidential Daily Briefing. Now, he tells the full story of his partnership--and, ultimately, friendship--with a man who also happened to be an historic President of the United States.
The Future
"The Space Barons" by Christian Davenport
The historic quest to rekindle the human exploration and colonization of space led by two rivals and their vast fortunes, egos, and visions of space as the next entrepreneurial frontier
"New Power" by Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms
Why do some leap ahead while others fall behind in our chaotic, connected age? In New Power, Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms confront the biggest stories of our time--the rise of mega-platforms like Facebook and Uber; the out-of-nowhere victories of Obama and Trump; the unexpected emergence of movements like #MeToo--and reveal what's really behind them: the rise of "new power."
"The Fourth Age" by Byron Reese
As we approach a great turning point in history when technology is poised to redefine what it means to be human, The Fourth Age offers fascinating insight into AI, robotics, and their extraordinary implications for our species.