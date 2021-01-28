 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COFFEE BREAK: 5 quotes of the year Hayworth heard
View Comments

COFFEE BREAK: 5 quotes of the year Hayworth heard

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Before the first month of 2021 races completely past, and as some options for this year present themselves, let's revisit some of the most notable quotes that appeared in stories I wrote in 2020.

I have three beats, politics, county government and education. There were a ton of interesting news cycles in Siouxland, with meaty extended sagas amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and an election year.

Not surprisingly, all of those beats had notable quotes that went from the mouths of notable sources onto my notebook and then into well-read Journal stories. Here are five worth revisiting.

U.S. REP STEVE KING

King was reflecting back on his loss in the Republican primary election in June that ended his quest to win a tenth term as a congressman representing Northwest Iowa.

"Steve King is doing just fine. And Bret, at no point was there a morgue atmosphere in our household. What you have to do is judge, are you satisfied with what you have done with the tools God gave you to work with? And if the answer to that is, yes or close to yes, then there is no lament, because it wasn't in my hands,” King said.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT PAUL GAUSMAN

Five weeks after the spring semester was halted, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman on April 22 said that even as he wrestled with continuing to deliver meals and voluntary instruction to students, he worried another coronavirus pandemic wave could impact schools later in the year.

He said "we don't really know how to stop this virus," and noted any workable vaccine appears to be months away. (That turned out to be in December.)

"Assuming we don't have a (coronavirus) testing system, that gives us a sense of peace in being around each other, that is available to all, I worry that we'll start up again, and we'll have to shut it down," Gausman said.

Kenneth Weishuhn is remembered 3

Kayla Weishuhn talks about the repercussions of cyber-bullying while she recalls memories of her younger brother K.J. Weishuhn, who died by suicide eight years ago this month.

SURVIVING SIBLING KAYLA WEISHUHN

Eight years after the death of high school freshman Kenneth (KJ) Weishuhn in Primghar, Iowa, family members in April remembered their beloved boy who died by suicide after extended bullying in school and online.

"He was so kind and loving, and accepting of everybody. He didn't like to see people left out or not included. I just think if he was still here today, he would still be that person, just amplified. I think that would be reflected in the work that he would be doing, and how he would be living his life,” sister Kayla Weishuhn said.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member Jeremy Taylor on January 24 blasted the county's top elections official's decision to revoke his voter registration.

"Based on this disappointing ruling in which (County Auditor Pat Gill) has single-handedly overturned an election, I am going to appeal this decision, which is my right to do," Taylor said in a press conference at the courthouse, three hours after Gill released a ruling that found state law prohibited Taylor from using his home at 3215 Grandview Blvd. for voter registration purposes.

One week later, on January 31, Taylor resigned his supervisors position.

Mike Pence Sioux City campaign

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an Evangelicals for Trump campaign event Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Country Celebrations in Sioux City, Iowa. Pence was campaigning ahead of Monday's Republican caucuses.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

Vice President Mike Pence was nearly done speaking to 400 people in Sioux City on Jan. 30, when he also encouraged people to pray for a good outcome -- the re-election of President Donald Trump -- as the long year of the 2020 election lay ahead.

Speaking in the Evangelicals For Trump event, Pence said, "I would encourage you to have that other kind of faith. If you are inclined, to bow the head and bend the knee, over the next year to this election, I would encourage you to do it... Let's pray for America and pray for all of the American people,” he said.

COFFEE BREAK: The beatings (of campaign ads) will continue
COFFEE BREAK: 75 Hard? A month in, maybe it's not quite so hard
+2 
Sioux City Journal coffee break illustration
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News