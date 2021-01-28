COFFEE BREAK: 5 quotes of the year Hayworth heard

SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT PAUL GAUSMAN

Five weeks after the spring semester was halted, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman on April 22 said that even as he wrestled with continuing to deliver meals and voluntary instruction to students, he worried another coronavirus pandemic wave could impact schools later in the year.

He said "we don't really know how to stop this virus," and noted any workable vaccine appears to be months away. (That turned out to be in December.)

"Assuming we don't have a (coronavirus) testing system, that gives us a sense of peace in being around each other, that is available to all, I worry that we'll start up again, and we'll have to shut it down," Gausman said.

SURVIVING SIBLING KAYLA WEISHUHN

Eight years after the death of high school freshman Kenneth (KJ) Weishuhn in Primghar, Iowa, family members in April remembered their beloved boy who died by suicide after extended bullying in school and online.