COFFEE BREAK: 75 Hard? A month in, maybe it's not quite so hard

One other flexible portion was, "Pick a diet or eating plan and stick to the plan." I decided mine would be no added sugar and cutting out my sweet treat problem areas. That meant nixing ice cream, cookies, brownies (really, desserts of any kind) and candy bars.

So far, it has all fallen into place. The thing that takes the most oversight is drinking a gallon of water. That is 128 ounces, which is a lot -- nearly the equivalent of eight of those 16.7 ounce regular size water bottles.

To keep good track and not cheat, I drink mine out of a 32 ounce cup, filling and chugging those four times in a day. I was uncomfortably bloated for the initial days. Then, on Day 8 my body adjusted.

It still is not easy to drink that much water, and when I get a half gallon down by noon, the day goes well, although I can never be far from a bathroom. But man, the water has proven to make healthy eating so easy.

First, I noticed my skin looks the best in a long time and I have really good energy. I'm very hydrated for workouts. Plus, being full of water means not being that hungry for food. The big upside is I am not craving sweets at all, only wanting to eat good things, which blows my mind.