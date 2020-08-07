COFFEE BREAK: 75 Hard? A month in, maybe it's not quite so hard

SIOUX CITY -- Seventy-five days seemed improbable, but now 31 days in, maybe it's not so unlikely.
I had never heard of 75 Hard until right after the Fourth of July holiday, but quickly went all in. In fact, I started that very day, July 8.
Drink a gallon of water a day for 75 days?
Exercise 45 minutes every day? Sure, since I am already in the habit of working out five or six days a week.
Read something for 10 minutes per day on a topic that's new to me and do one nice gesture for another person every day? Yes, and yes, those sound really good.
Abstain from alcohol? That's no hardship.
No ice cream, chocolate, candy bars or sweet treats for 75 days. OK, let's get real, who could ever pull that off?
Apparently me, it turns out, as I've hit 40 percent of the 75 days done. Oh, 75 Hard, you are just The Thing I Needed.
The background to all this is necessary. I maintain an active lifestyle, rarely eat deep-fried fare or drink pop or alcohol and eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Yet, I gained five pounds over the Thanksgiving/Christmas holiday period, then never dropped it as 2020 moved on.
As the spread of the coronavirus accelerated, Journal reporters began working from home in April and more weight piled on. Eventually, it got to nine pounds more than six months prior. I was still working out, but I was disgusted with myself and my clothes were way too tight.
Then on Facebook I came across a proposal from Libby Claeys, a friend I barely know through her brother, on this 75 Hard thing. Her post threw out the parameters to see if others would join her, and I was immediately in. In fact, while a group of about 30 people have joined Claeys on a 75 Hard that runs from July 16 to Oct. 3, I began that day.
She wrote this very personal challenge would prove to "be positive as a mental & physical refresher." Coming off a week when I polished off one of those plastic tubs of ice cream myself, knowing my normal restraint had dissipated into nothingness, this was The Thing I Needed.
Claeys noted that people can personalize their 75 Hard.
My main veer from the recommended elements is not doing two 45-minute workouts per day. I could certainly do that, but see it as a recipe to break down a person's body, and therefore counterproductive to getting healthier, so one is enough.
One other flexible portion was, "Pick a diet or eating plan and stick to the plan." I decided mine would be no added sugar and cutting out my sweet treat problem areas. That meant nixing ice cream, cookies, brownies (really, desserts of any kind) and candy bars.
So far, it has all fallen into place. The thing that takes the most oversight is drinking a gallon of water. That is 128 ounces, which is a lot -- nearly the equivalent of eight of those 16.7 ounce regular size water bottles.
To keep good track and not cheat, I drink mine out of a 32 ounce cup, filling and chugging those four times in a day. I was uncomfortably bloated for the initial days. Then, on Day 8 my body adjusted.
It still is not easy to drink that much water, and when I get a half gallon down by noon, the day goes well, although I can never be far from a bathroom. But man, the water has proven to make healthy eating so easy.
First, I noticed my skin looks the best in a long time and I have really good energy. I'm very hydrated for workouts. Plus, being full of water means not being that hungry for food. The big upside is I am not craving sweets at all, only wanting to eat good things, which blows my mind.
When going to a July birthday party with not only social distancing but also cake, I knew I could withstand the dessert, and it indeed proved easy.
A few days after that, at 20 days in, I reached my desired weight, nine pounds gone. Plus, I've really enjoyed doing nice gestures, from giving graduation presents to buying small treats for people.
Really, the key thing I realized from 75 Hard is that simply deciding you are going to buy in completely and carry out something is a very powerful element to controlling actions. To use the recent phrase, to carry out daily living with mindfulness has a huge positive impact, so I'm not acting so much on impulse.
The other participants in the local 75 Hard group keep posting how much they appreciate being held accountable by the others. There is a lot of praise for others, and no judging when people admit to missing a goal or two.
One final confession -- to the few people I've told about embarking on 75 Hard, I said I was going to do 30 days for sure, possibly two months max.
Now, I think there's no real reason to not go all the way.
