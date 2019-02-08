SIOUX CITY -- If you're going to show regard and commitment to your beau or boo for Valentine's Day in the upcoming days, one way is through song.
And if you're going to use music, what better single source than the band with the deepest catalog of love songs? Yes, that means The Beatles.
The Fab Four soared to popularity in the early 1960s with songs such as "She Loves You," which heavily used the theme of falling -- and aiming to stay -- in love.
Later on, those songs dropped off, as a host of lyrical subjects rose in the minds of Paul McCartney, John Lennon and eventually George Harrison. But The Beatles mined the topic of love to the end, on final albums "Abbey Road" and "Let It Be." (To be sure, they also wrote about the bitter downsides of relationships too, hitting on jealousy and the like.)
Many of their romantic songs remain beloved to this day. Here's a listing of the 10 best love songs they recorded, from scaled-down delivery to orchestrated productions.
10. "All You Need Is Love"
In the midst of their hippie stage, this 1967 song (that was the rare non-album single) also revised/reversed the title into the lyric line, "Love is all you need." It seems to reference more a broad, societal love rather than romantic love.
9. "Tell Me What You See"
This is considered something of a deep cut, since not released as a single from "Help!" album in 1965. Lennon has an even-toned delivery where some words are drawn out, which, with the percussion choices, make it interesting listening.
He sings in reassurance: Big and black the clouds may be, time will pass away/ If you put your trust in me, I'll make bright your day.
8. "All My Loving"
This is one of the most exuberant Beatles love songs. The 1963 tune kicks off with a propulsive start and remains upbeat throughout after the opening couplet: Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you/ Tomorrow I’ll miss you/ Remember I’ll always be true.
7. "P.S. I Love You"
Simple, direct, in the form of a letter to a beau. The "you, you, you's" at the end make it decidedly more emphatic, in McCartney's delivery. This was the B-side of another of the earliest of acclaimed Beatles love songs, "Love Me Do."
As I write this letter, send my love to you/ Remember that I'll always be in love with you / Treasure these few words till we're together/ Keep all my love forever/ P.S. I love you, you, you, you.
6. "If I Fell"
This has an element of restraint, because Lennon writes about how past relationships have caused him to hold back. The "If I Fell" chorus builds strongly to contrast with the verses, where the blended voices make the 1964 song from "A Hard Day's Night" soundtrack very appealing.
If I fell in love with you/ Would you promise to be true/ And help me understand/'Cause I've been in love before /And I found that love was more/ Than just holding hands.
5."The Long and Winding Road"
One of McCartney's last love songs in the group, "The Long and Winding Road" got a huge strings production by Phil Spector that Paul didn't like. But many fans enjoy the lush sound, and his vocal quivers to show devotion on the 1970 song off "Let It Be." The song is about a love lost, or at least hanging by a thread, with the quest to return to where things were.
Many times I've been alone/ And many times I've cried/ Any way you'll never know/ The many ways I've tried.
4. "I Will"
This 1968 wispy, short song is easy to overlook amid the sprawl (four sides on vinyl version) of the so-called White Album.
But this devotional tune with spare instrumentation has a great, lilting melody, as McCartney sings, Who knows how long I've loved you/ You know I love you still/ Will I wait a lonely lifetime/ If you want me to, I will.
3. "Here, There and Everywhere"
This one from "Revolver" in 1966 rates highly on many lists. McCartney conjures an interesting way to structure a song that exudes love to the -nth degree, with every few lines beginning with "here," then "there," and so on.
I want her everywhere/ And if she's beside me I know I need never care/ But to love her is to need her everywhere
2. "Something"
This is the single that proved Harrison in the latter years of the group was turning out fare that ranked with the best of Lennon-McCartney. "Something" since 1969 has been an enduring, beloved Beatles song, where the music and distinctive Harrison guitar solo paint a sunny picture to accompany the reasons he fell in love with Pattie Boyd.
Somewhere in her smile she knows/ That I don't need no other lover/ Something in her style that shows me
1. "And I Love Her"
The list-topper from 1964 is dreamy, devotional and direct. McCartney makes it readily clear that this is a special love, and the stripped down delivery with acoustic guitar gives room for the words to settle in: A love like ours/Could never die/As long as I/Have you near me.
Plus, it is hard to imagine any object of affection would spurn being described as this: I give her all my love/ That's all I do/ And if you saw my love/ You'd love her too.