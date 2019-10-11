Journalist Bob Woodward speaks to reporters Wednesday afternoon before his evening speech at Morningside College in Sioux City. Woodward said he sees parallels between the controversial actions of Presidents Richard Nixon and Donald Trump.
SIOUX CITY -- His investigative journalistic tasks were portrayed by Robert Redford, an iconic actor for both his top roles and great looks, in the Academy Award winning "All The President's Men" film.
Bob Woodward, the Washington Post journalist who gained fame for his coverage of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon, was portrayed by Redford in the thrilling drama that came out in 1976.
"You have no idea how many women I've disappointed," Woodward deadpanned as I began questioning him Wednesday about movies.
At the end of the other questions from metro journalists, I threw one out to Woodward: setting aside "All The President's Men," what is his favorite other movie that starred Redford?
Woodward first responded, "I'm not a movie critic," then eventually named another political drama, although it also has comic elements, as telegraphed by the movie poster showing Redford using gum to blow a bubble.
"He's a very serious person. Earlier this year, my wife and I went out to Sundance (Utah), where he lives, and had dinner with him and his family," Woodward said.
"He had a bunch of people in for a discussion, his son-in-law interviewed me. Redford takes, you know, he is a strong environmentalist, he takes government seriously."
IMDB summarizes the "All The President's Men" as being about reporters Woodward and Carl Bernstein (who was played by Dustin Hoffman) uncovering the details of the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon's resignation. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.