DEM Biden

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Sioux City on Tuesday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he has no solid desire to take to Twitter to lay out stances in the way that President Donald Trump does -- in fact, he may not use that social media platform at all if he becomes president.

"I won't," Biden said in first processing through a question in a Journal interview about beginning a personal Twitter account.

"It is a way to reach people, but it has gotten so murky," Biden said.

He was speaking after stops Tuesday in Le Mars and Sioux City.

Joe Biden healthcare campaign
Joe Biden healthcare campaign
Joe Biden healthcare campaign
Joe Biden healthcare campaign
Joe Biden healthcare campaign

Trump is well known for his own voice in tweets from @realDonaldTrump. They run the gamut from the short "Make America Great Again" to multiple tweets on a pet topic of the day, in pushing back on critics in strong fashion or with derisive nicknames (such as "Sleepy Joe" for Biden) or airing a new policy direction.

Biden noted that when he was vice president, the White House staff operated a Twitter account, where President Barack Obama after 2011 would cite the few tweets he wrote himself with a "-BO."

Biden has a Twitter account for his presidential campaign, with tweets written by staffers with photos of events and links to press accounts of his activities.

Elizabeth Warren Sioux City campaign
Elizabeth Warren Sioux City campaign
Elizabeth Warren Sioux City campaign
Elizabeth Warren Sioux City campaign
Elizabeth Warren Sioux City campaign

Creating his own account is doubtful. If so, it will be for policy, not attacks, he said.

"I don't know, it is, it just out of hand," Biden said.

