SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he has no solid desire to take to Twitter to lay out stances in the way that President Donald Trump does -- in fact, he may not use that social media platform at all if he becomes president.
"I won't," Biden said in first processing through a question in a Journal interview about beginning a personal Twitter account.
"It is a way to reach people, but it has gotten so murky," Biden said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, makes a point during a healthcare forum Tuesday at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. At left is Lorrie Mortensen, the hospital's director of patient care.
Former Vice President Joe Biden talks with Lorrie Mortensen, director of patient care, Tuesday while walking down a hallway at Floyd Valley Healthcare. The front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president later hosted a health care forum at the Le Mars hospital before heading to Sioux City for a rally Tuesday night.
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice-president, talks about healthcare while taking a tour of a surgical procedure room prior to the start of a healthcare roundtable Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. At right is Lorrie Mortensen, the hospital's director of patient care.
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice-president, seated center campaigns during a healthcare roundtable held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice-president, makes a point while speaking at a healthcare roundtable held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.
Bill Klein of Sioux City holds the 2008 campaign sign of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Trump is well known for his own voice in tweets from @realDonaldTrump. They run the gamut from the short "Make America Great Again" to multiple tweets on a pet topic of the day, in pushing back on critics in strong fashion or with derisive nicknames (such as "Sleepy Joe" for Biden) or airing a new policy direction.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
A campaign worker passes out signs before Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, enters the room during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College. At left is Sioux City political figure JD Scholten.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Audience members use signs to fan themselves as Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Berkley Bedell, former northwest Iowa congressman and retired Spirit Lake businessman, waves as he begins his introduction of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, who was campaigning during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College. At left is Sioux City political figure JD Scholten.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
An Elizabeth Warren figurine is shown on top of a gear box before the Massachusetts senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers questions from Sioux City Journal reporter Bret Hayworth before a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy