{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- It is as simple a counting procedure as can be: one, and go no further.

October has ended, and the number of presidential candidates who held campaign events in Sioux City was exactly one.

Tom Steyer campaign

Tom Steyer, businessman and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, leans in to hear a question while campaigning Wednesday at Hardline Coffee Co. in Sioux City.

We didn't know it at the time, but the Oct. 2 event by Tom Steyer -- who talked to 60 people in a downtown coffee shop about tax policy, gun control measures, immigration and trade policy -- would end up being the sole campaign stop in the city for the entire month.

There were two other presidential candidate events in Northwest Iowa, with Democrat Cory Booker in Spirit Lake on Oct. 9 and Republican Joe Walsh in Sioux Center on Oct. 25, but there was only one for the month in Sioux City.

[COFFEE BREAK: Donald Trump's "most," "best," and "least" claims about himself.]

Meanwhile, a flurry of Democratic candidates vying for attention in advance of the February 2020 Iowa caucuses went to a lot of eastern and central Iowa cities, where Democrats live in higher numbers. Candidates usually piggyback several stops in Iowa together, setting events in proximate areas, such as how many are now amassing near Polk County for the Friday evening big event, Iowa Democratic Party Liberty and Justice Celebration.

The first arrival in 2019 in Sioux City came with Elizabeth Warren in the first week of January. There were three Democratic candidate events that month in the city, then four in February; by April, candidate numbers jumped, then stayed high over May, June, July and August in Sioux City (and elsewhere in Siouxland).

But a lull has followed, although it is expected to be short-lived. There are now 14 weeks to the Iowa caucuses, and the Democrats vying to become the nominee to try to halt the re-election of President Donald Trump will undoubtedly start upping their stops throughout Iowa, including in Siouxland.

PHOTOS: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum day two

+30 
+30 
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
+30 
+30 
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
+30 
+30 
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
+30 
+30 
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum
+30 
+30 
Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments