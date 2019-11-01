SIOUX CITY -- It is as simple a counting procedure as can be: one, and go no further.
October has ended, and the number of presidential candidates who held campaign events in Sioux City was exactly one.
We didn't know it at the time, but the Oct. 2 event by Tom Steyer -- who talked to 60 people in a downtown coffee shop about tax policy, gun control measures, immigration and trade policy -- would end up being the sole campaign stop in the city for the entire month.
There were two other presidential candidate events in Northwest Iowa, with Democrat Cory Booker in Spirit Lake on Oct. 9 and Republican Joe Walsh in Sioux Center on Oct. 25, but there was only one for the month in Sioux City.
Meanwhile, a flurry of Democratic candidates vying for attention in advance of the February 2020 Iowa caucuses went to a lot of eastern and central Iowa cities, where Democrats live in higher numbers. Candidates usually piggyback several stops in Iowa together, setting events in proximate areas, such as how many are now amassing near Polk County for the Friday evening big event, Iowa Democratic Party Liberty and Justice Celebration.
But a lull has followed, although it is expected to be short-lived. There are now 14 weeks to the Iowa caucuses, and the Democrats vying to become the nominee to try to halt the re-election of President Donald Trump will undoubtedly start upping their stops throughout Iowa, including in Siouxland.
Bernie Sanders, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Sanders said there are too few people voting in U.S. elections, and vowed "to take on voter suppression in all its forms."
Julian Castro, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, smiles during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Castro called for $2.5 billion in HUD investments to increase the housing stock in tribal communities and to repair existing homes.
Bill de Blasio, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via a live video during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. De Blasio opposes fracking -- a method of extracting oil and natural gas from the earth through high-pressure injection of water, sand and chemicals into the ground -- in Indian Country.
Mark Charles, 2020 independent presidential hopeful and citizen of the Navajo Nation, speaks during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Charles said the 425 Medals of Honor given to U.S. soldiers after attacks in places where Natives lived, "to complete manifest destiny," should be rescinded.
John Delaney, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from Victoria Kitcheyan, a council member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Ten presidential candidates addressed issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Kamala Harris, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks via video conference during the second day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. Harris said climate change is negatively affecting the world: "We need to respect and honor the climate and earth and all that is on it."