SIOUX CITY -- Last week, President Donald Trump weighed in yet again on a news cycle dating to July, in which his comments about four Democratic female congresswomen of color frequently have been described as racist.
In speaking with reporters, Trump outside the White House told reporters, "I'm the least racist person there is anywhere in the world."
The congresswomen, who frequently blast Trump policies, include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. At a July rally, the president said of the women, "They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, 'Hey if you don't like it, let 'em leave, let 'em leave.' "
Trump has defended his comments about the congresswomen, which prompted the "least racist" remark.
It is no secret the president, in speaking at rallies, in press conferences and on Twitter, has a strong penchant for speaking in absolutes. He's a frequent user of words on either end of the rhetorical scale, assessing himself as "best," "most" or "least."
Here are some examples:
-- “I am the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life," and then Trump added he is also the “least racist person.” That statement came in February 2017, when he was holding his first press conference of his four-year term in the White House.
-- "Thanks- many are saying I'm the best 140 character writer in the world. It's easy when it's fun." That's a @realDonaldTrump tweet from Nov. 10, 2012.
-- "The best thing that ever happened to the farmers is me.” The president said this two months ago, in a June stop at West Des Moines, Iowa, to tout his trade strategies, according to a story by the Journal's bureau in Des Moines.
-- "I'm the most successful person ever to run for the presidency." This one also has an Iowa connection, as it came from a 2015 interview with The Des Moines Register.
-- "I'm the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico," Trump in July 22, 2019, was speaking about protests in San Juan seeking the removal of Gov. Ricardo Rossello.
-- "I’m very highly educated. I know words, I have the best words." Trump spoke that in a December 2015 passage in which he called the President Barack Obama policy and actions in Syria "stupid."
-- “I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to the Secret Service.” That came in July 22, 2016, in a press conference as Trump was moving toward the fall election.
-- "I am the BEST builder, just look at what I've built. Hillary can't build. Republican candidates can't build. They don't have a clue!" Sometimes the "best" needs to go in capitals, as shown in this May 13, 2015, Trump tweet.
Of course, Trump also refers to others with the least and most descriptions.
Back on June 6, 2012, when Barack Obama was running for a re-election he would win, Trump tweeted, "Why is @BarackObama spending millions to try and hide his records? He is the least transparent President--ever--and he ran on transparency."