COFFEE BREAK: Last showing of 'Star Wars Skywalker' in Sioux City draws final few

SIOUX CITY -- Sellouts were the norm nine weeks ago, and a scant few "Star Wars" fans turned up Thursday, when the last showings of the final planned film with Skywalker characters took place in Sioux City.
Two months after the big premiere, the number of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" showings in the two city theater complexes slowly dipped, from the four or more screens to lessened options as the weeks went by.
Although there were four opportunities to see the film Wednesday at Promenade Cinema downtown, there were only two on Thursday, both in the afternoon, while at AMC Theatres, there was a sole showing, at 2 p.m.
I'd written previews as the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy came out, but had been wondering what happens when a notable film franchise runs down the final day, on the last chance to take it in.
The conclusion to the Skywalker era, which began with the first film 42 years ago that spawned a host of fan boys and girls, showed the ending for such characters as Luke Skywalker and Princess/General Leia, plus the more recent characters of Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn and Poe Dameron.
After the Dec. 18 release, "Skywalker" hauled in $32 million on Christmas Day alone, and by mid-January, it became the fifth film to move past the $500 million mark in North America. However, the movie was a victim of high expectations, so it has been considered a relative disappointment, which has been compounded by the fact that it drew tepid reaction from national reviewers.
Handing over just under $9 at AMC, I was the sixth and final person to buy a ticket Thursday. There was an elderly woman, a man with a few kids along and Kevin, who briefly chatted with me before the film started. I had the expectation that anyone there on the final day had likely last already seen "The Rise of Skywlker," but Kevin had not, in spite of liking past Lucasfilm fare.
"I didn't know it was the last day," he said.
Hearing some murmurs from the few viewers on certain scenes, I watched the first 25 minutes, to the point where Rey, Poe, Finn and C3PO had landed in the desert of Pasaana. I had to make it downtown, to see the people exiting the 12:30 p.m. showing at Promenade, who might be meeting those going into the final ever showing in the city at 3:30 p.m. Those would surely be the hard core fans, I presumed.
The only problem -- no one showed up. For either showing.
I spoke with Promenade General Manager Scott Rhoads, who said it was a notable day, since no more films with Skywalker characters will again play in a theater.
Rhoads had noticed the social media post of a friend, who in Madison, Wisconsin, one hour earlier shared a photo from a theater and lamented that it was a finality.
Rhoads said "The Rise of Skywalker" crowds had been sizable for a solid month, as is the norm for big, multi-sequel franchises: "All of these seem very front-loaded." He said it is hard to predict how many people would turn out when a film has its final day, although so very many leave with no fanfare and slim, if any, weekday crowds.
The "Rise of Skywalker" film brings to a close a third trilogy, which started with "The Force Awakens" in 2015 followed by "The Last Jedi" two years later. The previous "Star Wars" films were released in two trilogies: the original trilogy from 1977 to 1983, and then prequels from 1999 to 2005.
Ultimately, Rhoads expects more "Star Wars" films, although maybe without Skywalker clan characters, saying the Disney ownership of Lucasfilm means more product will be churned out.
"We thought we had watched the last 'Harry Potter' movie, and then we got got 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'...The galaxy is pretty vast, so who knows?" Rhoads said.
He knew I was disappointed not to have found a super fan for the last showing. Rhoads had a knack to improve my mood, and pointed to a few rolled up items by his desk.
"Do you want a poster? I think I have a poster," he said.
Sure enough, he gave me a great one from "The Rise of Skywalker," plus another "reveal" poster, from when the title was first announced in 2019, month out from the release. He threw in a remaining BB-8 collector's cup from the concession area, which some of my "Star Wars" fans friends have admired jealously, making for one happy departure from Promenade Cinema 14.
The Force was with me.