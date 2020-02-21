COFFEE BREAK: Last showing of 'Star Wars Skywalker' in Sioux City draws final few

Handing over just under $9 at AMC, I was the sixth and final person to buy a ticket Thursday. There was an elderly woman, a man with a few kids along and Kevin, who briefly chatted with me before the film started. I had the expectation that anyone there on the final day had likely last already seen "The Rise of Skywlker," but Kevin had not, in spite of liking past Lucasfilm fare.

"I didn't know it was the last day," he said.

Hearing some murmurs from the few viewers on certain scenes, I watched the first 25 minutes, to the point where Rey, Poe, Finn and C3PO had landed in the desert of Pasaana. I had to make it downtown, to see the people exiting the 12:30 p.m. showing at Promenade, who might be meeting those going into the final ever showing in the city at 3:30 p.m. Those would surely be the hard core fans, I presumed.

The only problem -- no one showed up. For either showing.

I spoke with Promenade General Manager Scott Rhoads, who said it was a notable day, since no more films with Skywalker characters will again play in a theater.

Rhoads had noticed the social media post of a friend, who in Madison, Wisconsin, one hour earlier shared a photo from a theater and lamented that it was a finality.