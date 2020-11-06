COFFEE BREAK: My take on golfing when old usurped by magazine

OK, I'm old now, but I keep not going back. I believe I've played three rounds over the last 25 years, and I'm nowhere close to the mindset of getting a membership or buying a set of clubs.

I've long thought of my vow to return. Although I'm paid to write for a living, it never occurred to me to share my thoughts on the topic.

So when I read a March 2020 article in Outside magazine, my fave publication, I was chapped to see a writer lay out essentially my same outlook on golf, that it is "a peculiarly slow sporting activity that could be left to one’s golden years."

Even more annoyingly, the piece by David Quammen is really well written.

Here's a key excerpt: "As an adult, throughout my twenties, thirties and forties, I continued to see it that way, and my conclusion went like this: When my aging body is too decrepit for running and jumping and other rambunctions hurly-burly -- Rollerblade crashes, face plants on skis, cartwheels off mountain-bike trails -- then I might turn to golf."

So Quammen wrote, while the engine under his hood (his heart and lungs) was still good, his metaphorical fenders began to rattle and his break pads had grown thin, so on his 60s it was time to golf.