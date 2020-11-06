COFFEE BREAK: My take on golfing when old usurped by magazine

SIOUX CITY -- Although some people might hit a course this weekend due to unseasonably warm weather with temperatures in the 70s, for most people the 2020 golf season has ended in Siouxland.
And with that, another year when I didn't take up golf has ended. Or more correctly, another year where I didn't resume playing a prime recreational sport of my teen years has played out.
When I was in fifth grade, my Dad took me and a brother to the Brookside Golf Course in Kingsley, Iowa, and showed us the basics of golfing. I immediately loved it, and we shared a "half set" of clubs in playing a course with a series of holes that were a good mix of short (130 and 510 yards), plus with water hazards (the "brookside"aspect).
I used my Sioux City Journal newspaper route earnings to buy a course membership the following year, and we had a family membership into high school. I loved playing really early in the summer mornings to beat the daytime golfers, while I juggled baseball practice later in the day, plus a hearty amount of TV watching and hanging with friends to fit in. To be certain I had a pretty idyllic childhood.
I was never more than average at golf, but really enjoyed it. That lasted through my junior year in high school, when the memberships were dropped, as I got busier with summer jobs. By college, I had moved onto biking and running and triathlons, and told myself, I'll return to golf when I'm old, when presumably other, more active pursuits, would wane.
OK, I'm old now, but I keep not going back. I believe I've played three rounds over the last 25 years, and I'm nowhere close to the mindset of getting a membership or buying a set of clubs.
I've long thought of my vow to return. Although I'm paid to write for a living, it never occurred to me to share my thoughts on the topic.
So when I read a March 2020 article in Outside magazine, my fave publication, I was chapped to see a writer lay out essentially my same outlook on golf, that it is "a peculiarly slow sporting activity that could be left to one’s golden years."
Even more annoyingly, the piece by David Quammen is really well written.
Here's a key excerpt: "As an adult, throughout my twenties, thirties and forties, I continued to see it that way, and my conclusion went like this: When my aging body is too decrepit for running and jumping and other rambunctions hurly-burly -- Rollerblade crashes, face plants on skis, cartwheels off mountain-bike trails -- then I might turn to golf."
So Quammen wrote, while the engine under his hood (his heart and lungs) was still good, his metaphorical fenders began to rattle and his break pads had grown thin, so on his 60s it was time to golf.
And he found he loved it, in spite of a lot of passages on how frustrating golf can be. That's the key thing -- golf can be so fun, regardless of the age played.
As Quammen wrote: "The bliss in golf lies not in victory over partners, nor in breaking 80, but in hitting one terrific shot, a shot so good a pro would be satisfied with it. This is possible in golf, for some reason. I could never hit a curveball coming off the fingers of Justin Verlander, no matter how long I tried, but I can hit an inspired and lucky sand wedge from 60 feet out that goes into the hole."
Exactly. While not in my 60s, maybe 2021 will be ripe to regularly hit a course and try to pull off that kind of terrific shot, amid all the errant ones.
