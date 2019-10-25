FILE - In this April 12, 2019, file photo, Stephen Colbert, from left, J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Naomi Ackie participate in the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" panel on day 1 of the Star Wars Celebration at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Disney on Monday, Oct. 21, debuted the final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the ninth installment in the “Star Wars” film franchise that tells the story of the powerful Skywalker family. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Yes, I am one of the many that was waiting any Monday night for Disney to release the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer.
For all of those that hated The Last Jedi, I don't care, I loved that movie. In my mind: Stop hating just because it wasn't exactly what you wanted.
While I was excited for the final trailer, I wasn't expecting anything out of it, honestly. Well that's not entirely true -- I didn't want any spoilers and it seems like the trailer delivered on that and I love it.
But where I started getting all of the feels was once Rey started talking. "People keeping telling me they know me. No one does."
I absolutely love that line. Yes, it's J.J. Abrahms and that's probably one of his big mystery boxes, but the line is still great. She's been trying to figure out her who her parents are, where she fits in, what she's supposed to be for the past two movies and based on this trailer and the first one that was released, she's going to really come into her own. She's going to be Rey. She's not going to be Rey Skywalker or Rey Solo or Rey Palaptine or Rey Maul or whatever theories are out there. She's going to be Rey no matter what her lineage is.
And then right away, Kylo Ren responds with "but I do." His quest to get Rey to join him continues and they have such a great dynamic together. The fight on the bridge with the water and then they team up again for a brief moment later, I am not sure how it will end, but I can't wait to find out.
Some have said it's Kylo Ren finding redemption. I am not sold on that yet. Especially if the Knights of Ren are in this like it's been rumored. Also, all of the hate that Kylo got for his lightsaber when The Force Awakens trailer came out, I think he's proven it's pretty effective so that was useless hate. I digress.
Then the part that I am sure a lot of people were excited for - The Emperor and his little speech. The fact that he says everyone coming together is their undoing, I was asked if that was a spoiler. I don't think so. It just seems like a line The Emperor would say to encourage doubt to creep in. I mean, he is a master manipulator. And I really want to find out how he survived. Not like he didn't cheat death like eight times in the books.
CP3O's line of taking one last look at my friends was a cheesy moment for me that everyone loved. And I get it. It hopefully doesn't spoil anything and it is clear he is having work done. It was basically said to get a lot of feels out of people and that's okay since it's "The End of a Saga." Sure. Cute moment for all but meh for me. Guess that makes me coldhearted.
Then the hug with Leia and hearing Luke's line ... oh the wise sages of Star Wars. The rest of the trailer is a hodepoge of stuff thrown in with The Emperor laughing followed by a classic line from Luke and a quick always from Leia.
I will admit, I don't have my opening night tickets bought yet, but I am guessing I will find my way to one of the local theaters for a late, late night showing on Dec. 19.
At one point it says The Saga Will End ... the Story Lives Forever. OK, the Skywalker part of the saga 'ends,' but it will be revisited at some point. I mean, Disney is basically printing money at this point. There's already a Star Wars show coming on Disney Plus. There are more Star Wars movies in the works based on the Knights of the Old Republic.
To me, Star Wars is like Marvel. When it is the right creative team, everything will flow well. We will get more Star Wars movies and I can't wait for them. This part of the Saga may be 'over' for now, but we will see more of it and more quality Star Wars movies.