COFFEE BREAK: Pence joins handful of Vice Presidents to visit Sioux City

Introduced by his wife, Lynne, Cheney spoke before 350 people at the Sioux City Convention Center in a town hall setting five days before the Nov. 2 election. The vice president was well received by the Republican crowd, and all of Cheney's 25 minutes speaking before taking six questions was spent on defense/security matters, in a time when the Iraq War was a huge national issue.

Biden campaigned in Sioux City in 2007 prior to the Iowa caucuses, but didn't get the nomination, a mantle that was seized by fellow Democrat Barack Obama, who won the presidency in 2008 and 2012.

Biden became vice president with Obama's team, and he came back in Sioux City on March 28, 2012. Biden spoke with Democratic Party supporters in a private campaign event at the Sanford Community Center after he made a 45-minute stop at the Boys Club of Sioux City that was not on his public schedule.