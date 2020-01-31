COFFEE BREAK: Pence joins handful of Vice Presidents to visit Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Al Gore.
Dick Cheney.
Joe Biden.
And, on Thursday, Mike Pence.
The number of sitting vice presidents who have visited Sioux City over the last 30 years has grown to four, following a stop by Pence, the vice president working with President Donald Trump. Pence drew a sizable crowd in the event called Evangelicals For Trump, in the morning before the vice president joined Trump for a rally later in the day in Des Moines.
Journal chief photographer Tim Hynds was helpful in researching when Gore had been in Sioux City, as that was his input over years before I joined the staff in 2002. Sure enough, Hynds found old photos that showed Gore in Sioux City in both October and December of 1999, when he was running for president as the Iowa caucuses approached.
Gore --the vice president of President Bill Clinton -- won the Jan. 24, 2000, caucuses with 63 percent of the vote, and Democrat Bill Bradley only won five counties in Iowa.
In the administration of President George W. Bush, Dick Cheney was vice president and visited Sioux City on Oct. 28, 2004.
Introduced by his wife, Lynne, Cheney spoke before 350 people at the Sioux City Convention Center in a town hall setting five days before the Nov. 2 election. The vice president was well received by the Republican crowd, and all of Cheney's 25 minutes speaking before taking six questions was spent on defense/security matters, in a time when the Iraq War was a huge national issue.
Biden campaigned in Sioux City in 2007 prior to the Iowa caucuses, but didn't get the nomination, a mantle that was seized by fellow Democrat Barack Obama, who won the presidency in 2008 and 2012.
Biden became vice president with Obama's team, and he came back in Sioux City on March 28, 2012. Biden spoke with Democratic Party supporters in a private campaign event at the Sanford Community Center after he made a 45-minute stop at the Boys Club of Sioux City that was not on his public schedule.
In taking questions at the Boys Club on how he got to be vice president, he memorably said it came after "I got beat like a drum by Barack Obama" in the 2008 race.
Coincidentally, Biden was back in Sioux City on Wednesday, although he's obviously not still holding the vice president title. This year, Biden is one of 12 Democrats seeking the presidency, in the quest to deny the re-election of Trump. He spoke to 350 people at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Concluding the rally, he said, "Everybody knows who Donald Trump is, we need to let them know who we are. We choose hope over fear. We choose science over fiction. We choose unity over division and, yes, we choose truth over lies."