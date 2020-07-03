COFFEE BREAK: "Reunited Apart" is Zoom-made pop culture fare we need

SIOUX CITY -- How many of the comedy classic "Ghostbusters" gut-busting lines were improvised? What does Matthew Broderick remember about pulling off the downtown Chicago parade songs in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off?"
These questions and many more are answered in the recent "Reunited Apart" series of videos made by Josh Gad, a comedian who clearly is loving his ability to pull together actors via teleconferencing from their homes.
The classic movies that enthralled many Gen-X 80s kids (who are now, um, middle-age) are revisited with the main members of the casts, who are prodded to recall how they landed their roles, share behind-the-scenes memories and eventually recite some key lines that people remember.
The latest "Reunited Apart" to drop on YouTube included the cast of "Ferris Bueller" on Sunday. Other fare over the last three month includes "Back To The Future," "The Goonies," "Splash" and "Home Alone."
Gad came up with a great idea. It is the perfect quarantine fare -- the actors are stuck at home and apart from each other, yet they reunite digitally -- for people who are also home bound with big appetites for content.
When he attempts to get the cast members together, there has been big buy-in from the key players, it is not just a smattering of supporting character actors.
For "Ghostbusters," that meant Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and many more took part.
Gad starts each video by conferencing in a key star, such as Broderick, who played Ferris Bueller. Then Gad brings in a second actor, a third, and more via teleconference, who eventually fill the screen like the opening of "The Brady Bunch," all stacked like Zoom meetings people now recognize.
Most have ready memories on scene set-ups or props, while at times the actors will spill details that others in the cast say they frankly don't remember. Some are extremely happy to take part -- at times not having seen each other for 15 years or more -- and willing to weigh in on why the movies are iconic to this day, still connecting with younger audiences.
Ben Stein, who began his movie career as the economics teacher who called class roll with the legendary "Bueller...Bueller...Bueller," chewed on Gad's question on why films by John Hughes have such long legs.
As cast members are seen nodding, Stein said, "He was a loving guy. That comes across in the movies...You feel happy after you've seen 'Ferris.' You feel happy after you've seen 'The Breakfast Club.' You feel happy, you feel better about life."
Sure, what Stein is describing in part is the pull of nostalgia.
But there is more than that in the appeal of "Reunited Apart." Check in to hear Aykroyd discuss why using the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man was the properly absurd inclusion near the "Ghostbuters" finale and see Christopher Lloyd again read the "Back To The Future" line, "Apparently, your mother is amorously infatuated with you instead of your father."
