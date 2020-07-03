COFFEE BREAK: "Reunited Apart" is Zoom-made pop culture fare we need

For "Ghostbusters," that meant Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and many more took part.

Gad starts each video by conferencing in a key star, such as Broderick, who played Ferris Bueller. Then Gad brings in a second actor, a third, and more via teleconference, who eventually fill the screen like the opening of "The Brady Bunch," all stacked like Zoom meetings people now recognize.

Most have ready memories on scene set-ups or props, while at times the actors will spill details that others in the cast say they frankly don't remember. Some are extremely happy to take part -- at times not having seen each other for 15 years or more -- and willing to weigh in on why the movies are iconic to this day, still connecting with younger audiences.

Ben Stein, who began his movie career as the economics teacher who called class roll with the legendary "Bueller...Bueller...Bueller," chewed on Gad's question on why films by John Hughes have such long legs.

As cast members are seen nodding, Stein said, "He was a loving guy. That comes across in the movies...You feel happy after you've seen 'Ferris.' You feel happy after you've seen 'The Breakfast Club.' You feel happy, you feel better about life."