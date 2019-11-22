COFFEE BREAK: Roadside memorial grows where bicycle rider died in NW Iowa

Kent loved coming to the Loess Hills portion of Siouxland, to visit the Swain family farm area of Soldier, Iowa. Of course on those trips, he'd do extended bicycle rides, sometimes 100 miles in length, to experience the beauty in close proximity to the land.

"Kent was just a great guy, in so many ways. For me personally, I've come to realize that the people I like best are hard-working, moral, fun and well-rounded in an interesting way. Kent was all of those," I said.

"When you are 20, you never think ahead to what your friends will be like in the years ahead. You just know they are fun and you like them. I never knew then that Kent would be a pillar of the Webster City community, that he'd be a devoted husband and father to Brady, Hannah and Max. But I'm sure not surprised, knowing the core person Kent was then, the core person he was. It all makes sense. I'm a better person for having met Kent, and I'm thankful that he was willing to have me as a friend."