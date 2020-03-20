COFFEE BREAK: Sioux City shopping tales in a time of coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- In a time of growing spread of the coronavirus, Americans are afraid of running out of groceries and household staples, which has led to many stockpiling -- or straight-up hoarding -- staples such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
That is happening in spades in Siouxland, as many have seen with their own eyes when walking through stores over the last week — the time since President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13.
Bread and milk sections at can look completely picked over. Empty store shelves sit in places where toilet paper is usually piled in large numbers along an entire aisle.
I made three stops to Sioux City big box stores over the last week, through Wednesday, and they were completely sold out of toilet paper in each instance, just a vast metal expanse yawned, with people glancing to learn they had struck out.
That changed Thursday morning, when I went to a city grocery store to buy a daughter her favorite refrigerated coffee drink. I then veered down the aisle at 8 a.m. and saw a full assortment of toilet tissue, which had signs saying one purchase of the 24-packs per person. It was only beginning to be sold down. I almost didn't believe my eyes.
Also in the vicinity of that aisle was a police officer in uniform, who said he'd told a woman she had taken too many. That "too many" ethic was told to me in a few anecdotes by people who had first-hand accounts of TP Bandits.
One woman described being in a Sergeant Bluff store when another woman was checking out with what was apparently one of the final packages of toilet paper there, as the shelves were bare. The two women happened to be parked by each other. According to the woman who told the story, the other customer placed the toilet paper in the trunk of her vehicle, which was nearly full of ... dozens of other multi-roll packs.
A pertinent tweet on the topic was aired by @mhdksafa, saying, "If the Coronavirus has taught us anything it is the lengths people will go to when desperate. Next time you want to judge boat people, refugees, migrants fleeing war torn land - remember you fought over toilet paper."
(Bear in mind that according to a Thursday report by Bloomberg News: "The shelves at the local grocery stores may be empty, but U.S. toilet paper manufacturers are adamant: We’ve got this.
"Having seen toilet paper panic buying in Asia as the virus began spreading outside of China, U.S. manufacturers said they ramped up production to avoid being caught flat-footed.")
Additionally, disinfecting wipes are in high demand, for wiping down surfaces to kill germs. One person had two such plastic containers of wipes in a shopping cart, only to see another woman come by, grab it, and move speedily away.
That woman apparently felt that until a store item was taken through the checkout line and paid for, it was fair game, whether in a cart or not. Sure, lady.