COFFEE BREAK: Sioux City shopping tales in a time of coronavirus

Also in the vicinity of that aisle was a police officer in uniform, who said he'd told a woman she had taken too many. That "too many" ethic was told to me in a few anecdotes by people who had first-hand accounts of TP Bandits.

One woman described being in a Sergeant Bluff store when another woman was checking out with what was apparently one of the final packages of toilet paper there, as the shelves were bare. The two women happened to be parked by each other. According to the woman who told the story, the other customer placed the toilet paper in the trunk of her vehicle, which was nearly full of ... dozens of other multi-roll packs.

A pertinent tweet on the topic was aired by @mhdksafa, saying, "If the Coronavirus has taught us anything it is the lengths people will go to when desperate. Next time you want to judge boat people, refugees, migrants fleeing war torn land - remember you fought over toilet paper."

(Bear in mind that according to a Thursday report by Bloomberg News: "The shelves at the local grocery stores may be empty, but U.S. toilet paper manufacturers are adamant: We’ve got this.