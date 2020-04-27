COFFEE BREAK: Sioux City superintendent says lost schooling will have negative impact 'for years'

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa K-12 school districts instruct pupils for roughly 36 weeks each year, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic during this school year means students will only get 26 weeks of in-building instruction.
Although students can dial into voluntary online learning through May, many will miss more than 25 percent of the year's coursework, and that will have a damaging impact on them for years, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said in an interview.
When I asked Gausman whether he was concerned the loss of class content will lead to lower standardized test scores next year, he responded: "We will feel the negative repercussions of the lost instruction for years to come.
"We have to realize the social, emotional loss that has occurred through this, as well."
Iowa classrooms were empty beginning on March 16, as Gov. Kim Reynolds began taking steps in the quest to halt community spread of the novel coronavirus. Case counts have risen steadily in recent weeks, and now the state's peak is now expected around May 8.
Gausman lamented the lost lessons, which translate to differing things missed, depending on which grade is considered.
He noted the end of first grade is when young pupils really make strides in learning to read, so that will hamper some students. Additionally, the fare in high school classes in particular is distinct to the courses themselves, so what was missed in biology can't readily be added in the fall into another science course, for example, without impacting the content of that one.
One way to lessen the impact is for students to dig into as much of the voluntary online coursework as possible over the next month, but those aren't offered as much for elementary students as older ones. Gausman estimated about 40 percent of Sioux City School District students are undertaking the voluntary work, which is not being graded.
Gausman said he's looking into the possibility of "boot camps," or a sort of summer school shortly before classes start up again -- presumably, depending upon the coronavirus effects -- on Aug. 23, though he said it was far from a certainty.
