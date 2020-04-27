COFFEE BREAK: Sioux City superintendent says lost schooling will have negative impact 'for years'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa K-12 school districts instruct pupils for roughly 36 weeks each year, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic during this school year means students will only get 26 weeks of in-building instruction.

Although students can dial into voluntary online learning through May, many will miss more than 25 percent of the year's coursework, and that will have a damaging impact on them for years, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said in an interview.

When I asked Gausman whether he was concerned the loss of class content will lead to lower standardized test scores next year, he responded: "We will feel the negative repercussions of the lost instruction for years to come.

"We have to realize the social, emotional loss that has occurred through this, as well."

Iowa classrooms were empty beginning on March 16, as Gov. Kim Reynolds began taking steps in the quest to halt community spread of the novel coronavirus. Case counts have risen steadily in recent weeks, and now the state's peak is now expected around May 8.

Gausman lamented the lost lessons, which translate to differing things missed, depending on which grade is considered.