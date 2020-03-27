COFFEE BREAK: So many streaming services, which ones to choose?

There are a lot of people with a lot of extra time now, unfortunately.
So that means many people have a lot of extra ways to spend their time.
Streaming services have accommodated with some putting a few extra movies or series on earlier than expected. And there are many streaming services to choose from.
Basically, the streaming world has become your own a la carte world in what you want to subscribe to monthly, or for a full year depending on the services you get.
I have more than a few streaming services. I became a cord cutter about five years ago and haven't looked back. The first streaming service I went with right away was Netflix and Hulu was soon to follow with the ability to keep up with the television shows I was missing by not having cable, so that filled a need.
In those five years, streaming services have evolved. Hulu and YouTube both have live TV (and there is YouTube Red with different TV shows) offerings, and so many services have hit different platforms.
Personally, I stuck with Netflix and Hulu. I've since added Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, DC Universe (not sure how long that is going to continue on for) and WWE Network (a guilty pleasure of mine). I also have a digital antenna hooked up to my TV so I can get all of the local channels.
How did I come up with my lists? Well, to me, Netflix has a vast library. You should see my queue on Netflix. I probably have 100-plus TV shows queued up for the future. I also have quite the backlog on Hulu. Disney Plus has all of the Marvel and Star Wars stuff I want. I enjoy the limited shows on DC Universe, plus I can catch up with backlogged comics if I want to (I choose ACME Comics in Sioux City for that one, though). Amazon Prime is more for shipping for me, so I haven't watched a ton on there other than renting movies. It also has free movie offerings.
However, Amazon Prime has a lot of original content series that have been praised like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Man in the High Castle, Hunters and The Boys. Those are shows I am sure I will get around to sometime since I have the service already.
Of course, what I have decided on streaming services isn't what everyone else should go with because we all have different tastes.
One streaming service I left out was HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO has a ton of great shows; time just isn't on my side for watching them. I have almost considered getting it for Curb Your Enthusiasm alone. Plus I am one of the few people that hasn't seen Game of Thrones and it would be right up my alley. Or Watchmen.
HBO also offers some of the movies it is playing on its cable channels for streamers as well, giving another option. HBO Now is one of the more pricey streaming services at $14.99 a month, but I pay about $15 for Netflix for the 4K service. A standard Netflix subscription sells for less.
I also don't have Apple TV+ and it has original shows and movies. The Morning Show looks interesting along with Mythic Quest, if you like comedies. It is only $4.99 per month and you get seven days free, so it might be easy to try. Make sure to check with your phone providers, too, since some of them offer deals for Disney Plus or Apple TV+ if get a new phone or get an unlimited data plan.
Hulu starts at $6 per month but to get live TV, the price goes up to $40 per month. You do have a DVR service with that as well. However, you can package regular Hulu service with Disney Plus along with ESPN Plus for $14 per month. Disney Plus is $7 per month on its own.
There are also free online TV services such as Pluto TV, which has a number of movie channels, such as a James Bond-specific channel, and different TV stations. Crackle is also free and has some movies on it along with some original content.
Soon, Quibi will be joining the mix. Many of you will have seen the commercials for the service, which offers 10 to 15-minute shows. It launches on April 6 and will cost $4.99 a month.
Peacock, NBC/Comcast's streaming service, will debut in July, so there are still a few months until that. That will include the vast NBC library, which will include The Office for those that will miss it on Netflix, along with other NBC offerings that used to be on other popular streaming services.
Basically, you have options. A lot of options. And you don't have to treat it wisely, depending on your bank account, so feel free to binge at whatever your pleasure is at the time.
