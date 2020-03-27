COFFEE BREAK: So many streaming services, which ones to choose?

How did I come up with my lists? Well, to me, Netflix has a vast library. You should see my queue on Netflix. I probably have 100-plus TV shows queued up for the future. I also have quite the backlog on Hulu. Disney Plus has all of the Marvel and Star Wars stuff I want. I enjoy the limited shows on DC Universe, plus I can catch up with backlogged comics if I want to (I choose ACME Comics in Sioux City for that one, though). Amazon Prime is more for shipping for me, so I haven't watched a ton on there other than renting movies. It also has free movie offerings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, Amazon Prime has a lot of original content series that have been praised like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Man in the High Castle, Hunters and The Boys. Those are shows I am sure I will get around to sometime since I have the service already.

Of course, what I have decided on streaming services isn't what everyone else should go with because we all have different tastes.

One streaming service I left out was HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO has a ton of great shows; time just isn't on my side for watching them. I have almost considered getting it for Curb Your Enthusiasm alone. Plus I am one of the few people that hasn't seen Game of Thrones and it would be right up my alley. Or Watchmen.