SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King continues to strongly support President Donald Trump, saying he finds what the president does for Americans in policy decisions is more important than his personal life.
In a December Journal interview to discuss his approach to his term in 2019, King at various points discussed Trump. He has told the Journal he rates Trump highly (a nine on a 10-point scale, inan April 2018 ranking), and likes that Trump holds firm in a partial government shutdown to get funding for a Mexican border wall.
In assessing the president's personal life, including allegations of women being paid to keep silent about affairs, King first mentioned Vice President Mike Pence, who is often cited for a steady personal life and long marriage.
"I don't think he's Mike Pence, when it comes to that. But neither do I find it to be productive or constructive to turn focus to those things. I mean, I've looked at the work product that he's produced and I think it is excellent," King said.
"So, when I think of the times in life when I've felt the temptation for personal things to get in the way with doing the right thing, in the end, you need to get the right things done, and (Trump) has done a lot of the right things for the American people."
There is an opportunity to hear from King in person on national issues and the Trump presidency on Saturday. That's when the Iowa 4th district congressman will hold his first public town hall meeting of 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Primghar Community Building, 215 First Street SE, in Primghar.