COFFEE BREAK: The beatings (of campaign ads) will continue

SIOUX CITY -- A well-known phrase of unknown origin says, The beatings will continue until morale improves.

Lately, I've been put in mind of an offshoot: The bludgeoning of campaign ads will continue, until we curl up shaking in the fetal position on the floor, or when election day arrives.

So, try to make it another 19 days, if possible.

In Iowa, it appears the big money is being spent on campaign ads for the U.S. Senate seat contest, where incumbent Republican Joni Ernst is aiming to hold off the hard charge of Democrat Theresa Greenfield. It is difficult the last several weeks, seemingly since the beginning of summer, to turn on broadcast television, some streaming options or pull up YouTube without seeing an ad on behalf of Greenfield or Ernst.

And not just one ad in a break, but three or four consecutively on the Senate race.