COFFEE BREAK: The beatings (of campaign ads) will continue

SIOUX CITY -- A well-known phrase of unknown origin says, The beatings will continue until morale improves.
Lately, I've been put in mind of an offshoot: The bludgeoning of campaign ads will continue, until we curl up shaking in the fetal position on the floor, or when election day arrives.
So, try to make it another 19 days, if possible.
In Iowa, it appears the big money is being spent on campaign ads for the U.S. Senate seat contest, where incumbent Republican Joni Ernst is aiming to hold off the hard charge of Democrat Theresa Greenfield. It is difficult the last several weeks, seemingly since the beginning of summer, to turn on broadcast television, some streaming options or pull up YouTube without seeing an ad on behalf of Greenfield or Ernst.
And not just one ad in a break, but three or four consecutively on the Senate race.
This has driven some people -- including some living in my house -- to bemoan the onslaught of Senate and presidential race ads. On a drive to an out-of-state wedding last weekend, I found radio ads in support of Greenfield and Ernst were also rife not just in Siouxland, but also in Eastern Iowa.
Greenfield held a campaign event in Sioux City on Monday, and I used one of my questions afterwards to address the ads. I told her the news of last week that she had raised nearly $29 million over the three-month quarter through September certainly demonstrates campaign heft at crunch time, but wondered if she believes there is a point of diminishing returns in running so many ads.
Greenfield acknowledged Iowans can get turned off by an avalanche of ads, but she didn't give an indication she would reduce them. She said her campaign is trying to reach voters in a variety of ways, which is even more challenging in a time of novel coronavirus spread, which is driving down the number of in-person connections.
So, buckle up. By Thursday night, every federal office seeker has to file a quarterly campaign finance report, and we'll see tens of millions of dollars have been brought in by all the Iowa congressional candidates combined.
And those will be turned into a slew of additional ads (would it hurt to come up with some new ones?), before the cease fire as Nov. 3 mercifully arrives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!