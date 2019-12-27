COFFEE BREAK: The cultural bests of 2010's decade

SIOUX CITY -- The year is drawing to a close and so is the 2010s decade. For those who still feel like the arrival of the year 2000 and the 21st century wasn't that long ago, it seems unthinkable that two decades of the century have now passed.

The decade saw a lot of changes, from the tone of the presidencies under Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the rise of new national and international issues, such as gay marriage becoming the legal norm, plus lots more intractable issues that keep getting wide debate, such as health care and immigration.

Here, however, the look back in a series of Top 5 lists is more towards key pop culture pieces that people enjoyed as escapes from all those controversies.

Top 5 movies:

(1) "Manchester by the Sea," 2016

The writing and heart-wrenching acting by Michele Williams and Casey Affleck (who won the Best Actor Academy Award) make this movie one that takes days to process.

(2)"Mad Max: Fury Road," 2015