COFFEE BREAK: The cultural bests of 2010's decade

SIOUX CITY -- The year is drawing to a close and so is the 2010s decade. For those who still feel like the arrival of the year 2000 and the 21st century wasn't that long ago, it seems unthinkable that two decades of the century have now passed.
The decade saw a lot of changes, from the tone of the presidencies under Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the rise of new national and international issues, such as gay marriage becoming the legal norm, plus lots more intractable issues that keep getting wide debate, such as health care and immigration.
Here, however, the look back in a series of Top 5 lists is more towards key pop culture pieces that people enjoyed as escapes from all those controversies.
Top 5 movies:
(1) "Manchester by the Sea," 2016
The writing and heart-wrenching acting by Michele Williams and Casey Affleck (who won the Best Actor Academy Award) make this movie one that takes days to process.
(2)"Mad Max: Fury Road," 2015
OK, this is actually the top film of the decade (The A.V. Club agrees), but can't get past the notion that an action film can't be so highly placed. Paraphrasing a review from the time, just when you thought an action sequence couldn't be surpassed, minutes later, it was. And then surpassed again.
(3) "Lady Bird," 2017
Greta Gerwig's directing debut was this very insightful, funny and piercing semi-autobiographical look at a California teen going through her high school senior year and a complicated relationship with her mother. A key early scene -- the self-styled Lady Bird jumps out of moving car to escape the latest argument.
(4) "Inception," 2010
Director Christopher Nolan blew minds with this film. It is not easy to come up with a summary, so borrowing from The Guardian: A team of corporate spies exploits the existence of multiple levels of reality that supposedly exist inside the minds of human beings.
(5) "Boyhood," 2014
What an astonishing (and risky) concept: director Richard Linklater filmed the movie over 12 years with the same actors, to show how growing up happens, through the perspective of the child as he ages and goes through changes.
TOP 5 TECHNOLOGY CHANGES
(1) Social media driving so much national discussion -- and many times not in a good way.
(2) Ubiquity of mobile devices, which took getting online away from desk computers. Not just for adults, as some fourth-graders have the latest iPhones that cost nearly $1,000.
You have free articles remaining.
(3) Streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu swamping broadcast television.
(4) The rise of drones, including questions on whether they are intruding on privacy.
(5) Data privacy and surveillance concerns.
TOP 5 NETWORK TELEVISION SHOWS
(1) "Parks and Recreation," NBC.
The top show of the decade ran seven seasons into 2015, and at its height blended zippy writing and an incredible cast of major characters and, perhaps even more impressively, minor characters.
(2) "The Good Place," NBC
Who knew the afterlife and ethical dilemmas could blend so well?
(3) "30 Rock," NBC.
The brainchild of comedian Tina Fey, Liz Lemon was a goddess. A nerd goddess, but one nonetheless.
(4) "Community," NBC. This list is a reminder of how many good comedies had homes on Thursdays on NBC, including the early 2010s, when three of the top four above all gloriously aired at the same time.
(5) "Bob's Burgers," Fox
TOP 5 MOST NOTABLE QUOTES
(1) "I'm a very stable genius." President Donald Trump, 2018.
(2) "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach," NBA basketball player Lebron James, 2010.
(3) "One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world." Malala Yousafzai, 2016, in Nobel Prize comments
(4) "Oops." Presidential candidate Rick Perry in 2011 debate, after unsuccessfully attempting to remember the third federal agency he would eliminate.
(5) "Personally, I think the idea that fake news on Facebook -- it's a very small amount of the content -- to think it influenced the election in any way is a pretty crazy idea." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 2016