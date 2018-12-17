Try 1 month for 99¢
Nope, it's not Beyonce and Jay-Z (although they did finish third).

No, it wasn't Justin Timberlake, who was recently ordered on vocal rest.

But, worldwide, Ed Sheeran topped the list.

In North America, Taylor Swift got top honors.

According to Pollstar, here's how it shook down:

2018 Top 10 Worldwide Tours:

 1. Ed Sheeran

2. Taylor Swift

3. Jay-Z/Beyonce

4. Pink

5. Bruno Mars

6. Eagles

7. Justin Timberlake

8. Roger Waters

9. U2

10. The Rolling Stones

2018 Top 10 North American Tours:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Jay-Z/Beyonce

3. Eagles

4. Kenny Chesney

5. Justin Timberlake

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Journey/Def Leppard

8. Pink

9. Springsteen on Broadway

10. Drake

