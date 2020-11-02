COFFEE BREAK: Woodbury County party leaders give their final 2020 voting pitches

Here is that summary from Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart and Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger.

Stewart on why to vote for Donald Trump's re-election: "In 2016, Donald Trump was the overwhelming choice of Iowans who wanted change, and that is what he has done for our country. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to continue one of the most significant economic expansions in American history that has helped the folks in Iowa as much as in any state in the nation. President Trump has not been afraid to take bold action on many fronts to improve the well-being of Iowans and he will continue to do so when he is re-elected."

Dumkrieger on why people should vote for Joe Biden for president: "Joe Biden is a good, decent man who, as president, will bridge the divide between us and restore civility to America. Biden will revive the image of the United States that President Reagan once described as 'the shining city upon a hill.' We need to shine again, and Biden's stability, experience and compassion will help light the way to a better future for all Americans."