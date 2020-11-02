COFFEE BREAK: Woodbury County party leaders give their final 2020 voting pitches

SIOUX CITY -- Voting in the 2020 general election ends Tuesday, when the big contest is whether Republican Donald Trump wins re-election, or if Democrat Joe Biden can make Trump the first president since George H. W. Bush in 1992 to lose when seeking a second term.
There are a host of statehouse, congressional, county and city races in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, and early voting has been underway for weeks, as more than 93 million Americans have already voted. The nominees have been campaigning a bit more in the final days, breaking out of the mold earlier in the year that saw few public events due to spread of the novel coronavirus.
Of course, the onslaught of television and digital ads have reached potential voters, with a wide variety of them attacking the opponent. To bring things to a close, I asked the Woodbury County leaders of the two major political parties to weigh in on why someone should vote for their presidential nominee and also the slate of others on the ballot.
Here is that summary from Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart and Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger.
Stewart on why to vote for Donald Trump's re-election: "In 2016, Donald Trump was the overwhelming choice of Iowans who wanted change, and that is what he has done for our country. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to continue one of the most significant economic expansions in American history that has helped the folks in Iowa as much as in any state in the nation. President Trump has not been afraid to take bold action on many fronts to improve the well-being of Iowans and he will continue to do so when he is re-elected."
Dumkrieger on why people should vote for Joe Biden for president: "Joe Biden is a good, decent man who, as president, will bridge the divide between us and restore civility to America. Biden will revive the image of the United States that President Reagan once described as 'the shining city upon a hill.' We need to shine again, and Biden's stability, experience and compassion will help light the way to a better future for all Americans."
Dumkrieger on why people should vote for the slate of Democratic nominees: "Our Democratic slate is tough, experienced and will work for the common good of Iowans. From Theresa Greenfield on down, our candidates know that people are hurting, and their primary goal is to make our state healthier and wealthier. If you desire a return to normalcy, then vote Democratic on November 3."
Stewart on why people should vote for the slate of Republican nominees: "The Republicans offer an experienced slate of candidates for Iowa and Woodbury County. We know where Senator Joni Ernst and state Senator Randy Feenstra stand on issues like health care, the economy and agriculture, and that they will take action on these and other issues that benefit Iowans. Our local candidates are highly experienced and have proven track records of lowering taxes while meeting the needs of our citizens."
