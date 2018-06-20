The Chicago Cubs are 7-12 in 1-run games this season. They are 2-5 in walk-offs, or games decided in the final at-bat.
Those numbers don't foreshadow success in the postseason.
As a Cubs fan, I appreciate the 2016 World Series and three straight visits to the National League Championship Series coming into this season.
Call me delusional or greedy. Maybe I sound like a Cornhusker football fan from decades past: I want more.
In my grass-is-greener state of mind, I often wonder if Joe Maddon could be better. Don Doxsie of the Quad-City Times, a sister publication of the Journal, wrote a spot-on column Sunday about Maddon's penchant for mixing the Cubs' lineup. Doxsie listed the only lineup Maddon has used more than twice this season; the lineup I've favored from the start: Albert Almora Jr., Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell and Jason Heyward in the eight-hole.
Doxsie said Maddon has used that assembly five times. The team has gone 4-1 in that span and has scored an average of seven runs with that combination. Maddon hasn't penciled in that lineup since May 30.
Maddon has used eight different lead-off hitters, trying just about everyone EXCEPT the batter, Kyle Schwarber, he predestined as lead-off hitter one year ago; staying with that choice much too long, long enough to put a hole in Schwarber's confidence and ultimately see him packed for Triple A baseball in Des Moines.
(For the record, I'm a big Schwarber fan. The Cubs don't win the the World Series without Schwarber coming back from a devastating knee injury during the first week of the 2016 season. Schwarber also took his demotion to Iowa last year and didn't complain once. Finally, he committed himself to reshaping his physique and improving defensively, which he has and is tied at the top for outfield assists; this, while not playing every day. Kyle Schwarber is a team-first player.)
As far as the Cubs? This team, which scored its second walk-off victory of the season late last night over the Dodgers, remains a quality work in progress. Chicago leads lead the league by a wide margin in run-differential at plus 95 (21 runs better than anyone else in this category), but do not lead their division. The Cubs are also No. 1 in ERA, No. 1 in offense, and No. 1 in defensive efficiency. And yet, they do not lead their division.
They seem to win more than their share of blowouts and then follow with a 1-0 or a 2-0 loss. In my opinion, a manager matters most in a close contest. A tight game can turn on a hit-and-run, or a sacrifice, an outfielder's throw, or a hitter taking a 2-0 pitch in the eighth inning for ball three.
In a close game last week, at division-leading Milwaukee, Manager Maddon had two relief pitchers play left field. Meantime, All-Star Kris Bryant, who can, and has played left field, sat on the bench. Bryant didn't pinch-hit, either.
The Cubs lost that game, 1-0. My thought: The games in June count as much in the standings as those played in September. Even mired in a slump, Kris Bryant was likely a better left-field choice than a relief pitcher in a 1-0 game against the division-leading rival.
The TV scene had cameras taking shots of Joe Maddon on the front step of the dugout. The announcers, I would assume, talked about the unconventional ways in which Joe Maddon operates. The underlying message: He's different and he's successful. He led the Cubs to a World Series title. Maybe he knows something hundreds of managers before him didn't. Be grateful for the quirky leader who keeps the clubhouse light and loose over 162 games.
I'm grateful for the World Series title in 2016 that ended the longest drought in American sports. Just as I'm grateful for my other favorite team, the Chicago Bears and the dominant 1985 team that won Super Bowl XX in January 1986. Sadly, or happily, that represents the team's only Super Bowl title.
As an optimist, I'm ever hopeful this quality Cubs roster and front office doesn't one day look back upon this era, joining me, as a fan, with a tinge of regret, wanting more for the club, and wondering if one ring was enough.